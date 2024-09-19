Game of the Week: Columbus North Faces Tough Test on the Road at Bishop Chatard

The Columbus North Bulldogs are rolling into Week 5 with a perfect 4-0 record, but they’re about to face their biggest challenge yet as they hit the road to take on the Bishop Chatard Trojans. As the marquee matchup for this week’s High School Football Game of the Week, all eyes will be on Chatard Stadium as two Indiana powerhouses go head-to-head.

Columbus North is coming off a nail-biting 14-0 win over Roncalli, a game where defense was the name of the game. The Bulldogs’ defense was ferocious, forcing four fumbles and shutting down Roncalli’s offense. Jackson Haston, Dumo Kak, and Koleton Sinnock were the defensive heroes, and they’ll need to bring that same level of intensity if North is to keep their undefeated record intact against a talented Chatard squad.

Offensively, Columbus North will be leaning heavily on the arm and legs of dual-threat quarterback Asher Ratliff. Ratliff has been dynamic all season, making plays both through the air and on the ground. He’ll need to be at his best on Friday, especially with key offensive players like Braylon Thoman and Garrett Long sidelined due to injuries. The Bulldogs’ running game, spearheaded by Gino Prescott and Sam Mormino, will be crucial as they look to grind out yards and control the tempo.

But the biggest challenge for the Bulldogs will be slowing down a Chatard offense looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 31-7 defeat to Cathedral. Chatard has no shortage of talent, and they’ve historically had Columbus North’s number, having beaten the Bulldogs in their last two meetings, including a 28-3 drubbing last season. This time around, Columbus North will be hoping to flip the script, but they’ll need to play mistake-free football and bring their A-game to topple the Trojans on the road.

This game could come down to turnovers and who wins the battle in the trenches. Columbus North’s defensive front, led by Evan Saevre, who recorded two sacks last week, will need to apply pressure early and often. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ offensive line must hold strong and give Ratliff time to work his magic.

You can catch all the action live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, and don’t forget, you can also listen online at 1010wcsi.com. I, Jeremy Giggy, will be bringing you all the play-by-play action, and filling in as the color commentator this week while Coach Dick Johnson is on vacation will be Central Middle School 8th Grade Head Coach Andy Hatfield. Our pregame show starts at 6 PM, with kickoff at 7 PM from Chatard Stadium. One thing’s for sure: this Game of the Week has all the makings of a classic gridiron showdown. Will Columbus North keep their perfect season alive, or will Bishop Chatard hand them their first loss? Tune in to find out—it’s going to be a thriller!