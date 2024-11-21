Friday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week: Hauser vs. Waldron

Basketball fans, mark your calendars for Friday night as Hauser hosts Waldron in a thrilling High School Basketball Game of the Week. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM.

Hauser comes into the game with a 2-1 record, fresh off a hard-fought win over Milan, while Waldron is 1-3 but riding the momentum of a 53-31 victory against Southwestern (Shelbyville). Both teams are eager to secure a key early-season win, and fans can expect plenty of energy and excitement on the hardwood.