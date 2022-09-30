Friday, September 30th

Friday Football

Columbus East home to Bloomington North- 7:00 PM- Homecoming and Senior Night

Columbus North at Bloomington South- 7:00 PM

State Girls Golf Championship

Round One at Prairie View in Carmel- Columbus North’s Ava Bunker, playing as an individual, tees off Friday at 10:45 AM

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional

Columbus North 5 Brown County 0

Columbus East 3 Hauser 2

Columbus North & Columbus East meet for the championship at 4:00 PM Friday

Volleyball

Columbus East defeats Columbus North 25-14, 25-16, & 25-18 (Varsity)

Columbus North wins JV 2-1 and “C” Team 2-0 over Columbus East

Hauser defeats Rushville 25-18, 25-15, & 25-20 (Varsity)

Hauser wins JV 22-25, 25-16, & 15-8 over Rushville

Soccer

Hauser 5 Irvington Prep 1

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 0 Seymour 0 (Varsity)

Columbus East 3 Seymour 0 (JV)

Cross Country

Hauser boys nad girls competed in the Greensburg Invitational. Colin Kistler led the boys with a 12th place finish, and Lucy Asher was 34th for the girls.

Middle School Football

Northside 28 Jennings County 6 (8th)

Jennings County 14 Northside 12 (7th)

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, Tyler Duncan shot a first round two-over and is tied for 107th place. He trails by 8 strokes.