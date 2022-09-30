Local Sports 

Friday, September 30th

Kevin Kelley

Friday Football

  • Columbus East home to Bloomington North- 7:00 PM- Homecoming and Senior Night
  • Columbus North at Bloomington South- 7:00 PM

State Girls Golf Championship

  • Round One at Prairie View in Carmel- Columbus North’s Ava Bunker, playing as an individual, tees off Friday at 10:45 AM

Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional

  • Columbus North  5  Brown County  0
  • Columbus East  3  Hauser  2
  • Columbus North & Columbus East meet for the championship at 4:00 PM Friday

Volleyball

  • Columbus East defeats Columbus North 25-14, 25-16, & 25-18  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North wins JV 2-1 and “C” Team 2-0 over Columbus East
  • Hauser defeats Rushville 25-18, 25-15, & 25-20  (Varsity)
  • Hauser wins JV 22-25, 25-16, & 15-8 over Rushville

Soccer

  • Hauser  5  Irvington Prep  1

Girls Soccer

  • Columbus East  0  Seymour  0  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East  3  Seymour  0  (JV)

Cross Country

  • Hauser boys nad girls competed in the Greensburg Invitational.  Colin Kistler led the boys with a 12th place finish, and Lucy Asher was 34th for the girls.

Middle School Football

  • Northside  28  Jennings County  6  (8th)
  • Jennings County  14  Northside  12  (7th)

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, Tyler Duncan shot a first round two-over and is tied for 107th place.  He trails by 8 strokes.