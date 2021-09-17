Friday, September 17th

Columbus native Michael Brinegar has been named to the USA Swimming National Team for the fifth year in a row.

At the PGA Fortinet Championship in Napa, CA, Columbus’ Tyler Duncan sot a first round two-over and is tied for 134th place.



Friday Night Football

Columbus East home to New Albany, 7:00 PM

Columbus North home to Cathedral, 7:00 PM

Girls Soccer

Columbus North 9 Terre Haute South 0

Boys Soccer

Columbus East 4 Jennings County 1

No Jayvee

Volleyball

Columbus East defeated New Albany 25-14, 25-17, & 25-10 (Varsity)

East jayvee lost in 3 and East frosh won in 2

Hauser defeated South Decatur 25-16, 25-14, & 25-7 (Varsity)

Hauser over South Decatur 25-12 & 25-10 (JV)

Columbus Christian defeated Seven Oaks 25-17, 25-22, 18-25, & 26-24

Boys Tennis

Seymour 5 Columbus East 0

Hauser 5 Trinity Lutheran 0