Friday, September 16th

Tyler Duncan shot a first round two-under 70 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, CA. He is tied for 35th place. He trails by 7 strokes.

We’ve lost a sports legend. Ed Loweth, who we always referred to as “Mr. Bartholomew County Girls Softball”, has passed away. His was the first name you would think of when ladies softball was mentioned. Mr. Ed…thanks for being our friend.

Friday Night Football

Columbus East at New Albany

Columbus North at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Meghan Waggoner, former Columbus North softball star and IUSE player, has taken the position of pitching coach for Floyd Central High School.

Former Hauser Jet Trey Johnson, who has been playing baseball for Purdue Northwest, has elected to continue his academic and athletic careers at IUPUC.

Columbus native and Columbus East graduate Ben Harpring is featured on page 21 of this month’s edition of the Indiana Golf Journal. Ben is the social media guru for the Epson Tour which is a division of the LPGA Tour.

Gabby Dean recorded the 250th block of her volleyball career at Columbus East earlier this week.

The 5th annual Discover Columbus Pickleball Tourney will be held at Donner Park Friday through Sunday with 285 teams participating on 18 courts.

Boys Soccer

Columbus East 8 New Albany 0

Girls Soccer

Columbus North JV at Terre Haute South- Canceled

Soccer

Hauser vs. Jac-Cen-Del- Canceled- Lack of officials

Volleyball

New Albany 3 Columbus East 1

Columbus North 3 Jennings County 2

Hauser 3 South Decatur 0 (Varsity)

Hauser 2 South Decatur 0 (JV)

Boys Tennis

Seymour 5 Columbus East 0

Trinity Lutheran 3 Hauser 2

The 11th Annual Seeds of Love 5K Run/Walk at First Baptist Church of Columbus on Fairlawn Drive will be Saturday at 8:00 AM.