Local Sports 

Friday, September 15th

Kevin Kelley

High School Football- Friday, September 15th

  • Columbus North home to Indianapolis Chatard- 7:00 PM
  • Columbus East home to New Albany- 7:00 PM

Boys Soccer

  • Columbus East  8  Jennings County  0  (Varsity)

Volleyball

  • New Albany defeats Columbus East 25-17, 25-20, & 25-23  (Varsity)
  • New Albany over Columbus East 19-25, 25-21, & 15-10  (JV)
  • Columbus East Freshman won in 2
  • Jennings County defeated Columbus North 25-10, 25-16, & 27-25  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North JV won 2-0
  • Hauser defeated South Decatur 25-14, 25-17, 21-25, & 25-18  (Varsity)
  • Hauser over South Decatur 25-22 & 25-13  (JV)

Boys Tennis

  • Seymour  5  Columbus East  0

College Soccer

  • Cincinnati-Clermont  3  IU-Columbus  2  (Men)
  • Cincinnati-Clermont  4  IU-Columbus  0  (Women)

Devin Mann Watch

Devin did not play as Omaha lost to the Indianapolis Indians in Omaha 4-1.  The Storm Chasers managed only 2 hits.

Independent League Baseball

The Eastern Division American Association Championship was on the line Thursday night, 9/14, as the Chicago Dogs host the Milwaukee Milkmen.  Peyton Gray of Columbus East is the closer for the Milkmen.  Chicago pushed across a run in the bottom of the 11th to claim a 3-2 win and the Eastern Division American Association crown.

At the PGA Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley, CA, Tyler Duncan shot a first round one-over and is tied for 107th place, 10 strokes behind.

Wayne Noble, longtime Columbus slow-pitch softball player, tell us his travel team competed recently in the 55 and over division of the ISSA Southside Indy USA Championship Tournament and earned runner-up honors.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation and the Columbus Pickleball Club are co-hosting the 6th annual Discover Columbus Pickleball Tournament at the Burnett Tennis Courts and Donner Park courts beginning Friday, 9/15, at 5:00 PM and concluding Sunday afternoon, 9/17.  Events will be offered for skill levels 3.0 – 5.0 for all ages throughout the weekend with senior events taking place Friday only.