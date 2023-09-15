High School Football- Friday, September 15th

Columbus North home to Indianapolis Chatard- 7:00 PM

Columbus East home to New Albany- 7:00 PM

Boys Soccer

Columbus East 8 Jennings County 0 (Varsity)

Volleyball

New Albany defeats Columbus East 25-17, 25-20, & 25-23 (Varsity)

New Albany over Columbus East 19-25, 25-21, & 15-10 (JV)

Columbus East Freshman won in 2

Jennings County defeated Columbus North 25-10, 25-16, & 27-25 (Varsity)

Columbus North JV won 2-0

Hauser defeated South Decatur 25-14, 25-17, 21-25, & 25-18 (Varsity)

Hauser over South Decatur 25-22 & 25-13 (JV)

Boys Tennis

Seymour 5 Columbus East 0

College Soccer

Cincinnati-Clermont 3 IU-Columbus 2 (Men)

Cincinnati-Clermont 4 IU-Columbus 0 (Women)

Devin Mann Watch

Devin did not play as Omaha lost to the Indianapolis Indians in Omaha 4-1. The Storm Chasers managed only 2 hits.

Independent League Baseball

The Eastern Division American Association Championship was on the line Thursday night, 9/14, as the Chicago Dogs host the Milwaukee Milkmen. Peyton Gray of Columbus East is the closer for the Milkmen. Chicago pushed across a run in the bottom of the 11th to claim a 3-2 win and the Eastern Division American Association crown.

At the PGA Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley, CA, Tyler Duncan shot a first round one-over and is tied for 107th place, 10 strokes behind.

Wayne Noble, longtime Columbus slow-pitch softball player, tell us his travel team competed recently in the 55 and over division of the ISSA Southside Indy USA Championship Tournament and earned runner-up honors.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation and the Columbus Pickleball Club are co-hosting the 6th annual Discover Columbus Pickleball Tournament at the Burnett Tennis Courts and Donner Park courts beginning Friday, 9/15, at 5:00 PM and concluding Sunday afternoon, 9/17. Events will be offered for skill levels 3.0 – 5.0 for all ages throughout the weekend with senior events taking place Friday only.