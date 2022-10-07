Friday, October 7th

Franklin Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinals

Roncalli 3 Columbus North 0

Franklin Central 1 Columbus East 0

Volleyball

Columbus North JV lost to Franklin 2-1

Columbus North “C” Team lost to Franklin 2-0

Friday Football

Columbus North home to Bloomington North- 7:00 PM- Senior Night and Youth Football Night

Columbus East home to Jeffersonville- 7:00 PM

Tyler Duncan shot a first round six-under at the PGA Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, and is tied for 4th place along with seven others, two strokes behind the pace-setter. Hoge leads at -8, and two players are at 7-under.