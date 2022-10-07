Local Sports 

Friday, October 7th

Kevin Kelley

Franklin Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinals

  • Roncalli  3  Columbus North  0
  • Franklin Central  1  Columbus East  0

Volleyball

  • Columbus North JV lost to Franklin 2-1
  • Columbus North “C” Team lost to Franklin 2-0

Friday Football

  • Columbus North home to Bloomington North- 7:00 PM-  Senior Night and Youth Football Night
  • Columbus East home to Jeffersonville- 7:00 PM

Tyler Duncan shot a first round six-under at the PGA Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, and is tied for 4th place along with seven others, two strokes behind the pace-setter.  Hoge leads at -8, and two players are at 7-under.