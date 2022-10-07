Friday, October 7th
Franklin Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinals
- Roncalli 3 Columbus North 0
- Franklin Central 1 Columbus East 0
Volleyball
- Columbus North JV lost to Franklin 2-1
- Columbus North “C” Team lost to Franklin 2-0
Friday Football
- Columbus North home to Bloomington North- 7:00 PM- Senior Night and Youth Football Night
- Columbus East home to Jeffersonville- 7:00 PM
Tyler Duncan shot a first round six-under at the PGA Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, and is tied for 4th place along with seven others, two strokes behind the pace-setter. Hoge leads at -8, and two players are at 7-under.