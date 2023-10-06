Friday, October 6th

Thursday’s Whiteland Girls Soccer Sectional semifinals were postponed until Friday, 10/6, due to field conditions. On Friday, Columbus East plays Franklin Central at 6:00 PM and Whiteland and Roncalli face off at 8:00 PM.

Whiteland High School Athletic Director David Edens filed an Exemplary Behavior Report with the IHSAA on behalf of the Columbus North Girls Soccer team after their Whiteland Sectional tourney match with Whiteland: “After a competitive soccer Sectional match in which their team came up just short, I could not have been more impressed with the sportsmanship and attitude of the entire Columbus North Girls Soccer program. They wished us the best of luck, offered compliments on our play, etc., and then left their bench area cleaner than when they arrived. This is an indicator of strong leadership and character throughout the Columbus North Athletic Department. Well done, Bull Dogs!”

Friday Football

Columbus North (3-4) at #1 Bloomington North (7-0)

Columbus East (2-5) at Jeffersonville (0-7)

Volleyball

Franklin Community defeated Columbus North 25-11, 25-18, & 25-20 (Varsity)

Columbus North over Franklin Community 2-0 (JV)

Roncalli swept Columbus East 25-7, 25-13, & 25-15 (Varsity)

Roncalli won the JV matches 25-10 & 25-23 and Freshman as well 25-19 & 25-12

Former Columbus East baseball player Clayton Taylor, Class of 2021, who attended Kaskaskia Junior College and also played for the MW Astros Travel Team, has announced he will be continuing his athletic and academic careers at Northern Illinois University.

IU Columbus Women’s Soccer lost 9-1 to Brescia (KY)

IU Columbus Men’s Soccer defeated Brescia (KY) 2-1

IU Columbus Volleyball plays Rio Grande at 7:00 PM at Ceraland on Friday, 10/6.

Sanderson Farms Golf Championship at Jackson, MS

Columbus North’s Tyler Duncan shot three-under par 69 for the opening round Thursday, 10/5, and is tied for 43rd place, 8 strokes behind the leader, Chesson Hadley.