Friday, October 29th

Columbus East meets Whiteland in a Sectional Semifinal football game at Whiteland at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $6 at the gate.

Columbus North scrimmaged Lawrence Central in girls basketball at Memorial Gymnasium. North won the first two quarters 13-11 and 10-6, lost the third 11-5, and won the fourth 11-6 for a 39-34 overall triumph. Kylah Lawson led the Bull Dogs with 17 points.

The Indianapolis Colts, partnering with United Healthcare, have announced that the Columbus North Athletic Department is the Week 1 “Gear Up” grant winner. Community members nominated North for the award earlier this fall. With the award comes a monetary grant to be used toward equipment for any boys or girls athletic program at CNHS. The Colts will recognize Columbus North and other weeks winners at a January 2nd football game versus the Las Vegas Raiders.