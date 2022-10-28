Friday, October 28th

Columbus North girls basketball scrimmaged at Lawrence Central Thursday night. Quarter scores:

1st Quarter- Lawrence Central 9 Columbus North 6

2nd Quarter- Lawrence Central 13 Columbus North 3

3rd Quarter- Lawrence Central 8 Columbus North 7

4th Quarter- Lawrence Central 13 Columbus North 7

Total- Lawrence Central 43 Columbus North 23

Leading scorers for the Bull Dogs: Lauren Barker 8, and Kathryn Wilson 6

Friday Night Sectional Football

6A- Columbus North (4-5) at Jeffersonville (1-7)

Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online through a link at columbusnorthathletics.org.

Fans are advised to use the 10th Street entrance.

5A- Columbus East (4-5) home to Bloomington South (7-1)

Admission is $7.00, cash at the gate

Gates open at 6:00 PM and Kick Off at 7:00 PM

Ten years ago, October 27, 2012, Columbus North boys were crowned Class 2A Soccer State Champions.

Columbus North senior runner Will Russell has committed to Xavier University for track and cross country.

Tyler Duncan shot a first round five-under at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He is tied for 29th place, four shots behind the leaders. His eagle from the bunker was named “Shot of the Day”!