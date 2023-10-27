Friday, October 27th

Columbus North Girls Basketball scrimmaged against Lawrence Central Thursday night, 10/26, at Memorial Gymnasium. Lawrence Central won the four-quarter season opening event 60-26. The Bull Dogs were led by Avery Johnson with 7 points and Kaylie Harmon with 5. North won a one-qurter JV contest by a 7-4 score. Varsity quarter scores were 2-12, 7-20, 11-13, and 6-15.

Friday Night Sectional Football

Jeffersonville (0-9) at Columbus North (4-5)- 7:00 PM

Seymour (5-4) at Columbus East (3-6)- 7:00 PM

The 2023 Boys and Girls 30th Annual State Soccer Championship will be held Friday, 10/27, and Saturday, 10/28, at Michael Carvall Stadium, IUPUI, in Indianapolis:

Friday

2A Girls- Leo vs. Guerin Catholic- 6:00 PM

1A Girls- Caterbury vs. Park Tudor- 8:30 PM

Saturday

1A Boys- Bethany Christian vs. Forest Park- 11:00 AM

2A Boys- Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial- 1:30 PM

3A Boys- Noblesville vs. Cathedral- 4:00 PM

3A Girls- Noblesville vs. Bloomington South- 6:30 PM

Columbus North Senior Volleyball Player Kaitlin White has been named Academic All State.

Former Columbus North Girls Golf Coach Jack Cooper, his wife and daughter, stopped by the Columbus North High School campus yesterday afternoon. They were in town for a short visit on their way to a wedding in Cincinnati. The Coopers reside in Arizona and Jack, an avid golfer, enjoys the year-round golfing weather.

IU Columbus Women’s Soccer lost 3-0 to IU Kokomo on Thursday, 10/26.

IU Columbus Men defeated Eureka College of Eureka, Illinois 3-1. Herman Rendon of Mauseuto H.S. in Chicago had one goal and one assist; Alejandro Saldivar of Columbus East registered 2 goals.

The first of three college signing ceremonies at Columbus North will be held in the cafeteria at 5:30 PM on November 15th.