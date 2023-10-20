Friday, October 20th

IU Columbus Sports

IU Columbus home to Shawnee State (Portsmouth, Ohio)- Volleyball- Friday, 10/20, at Ceraland- 7:00 PM

St. Marys of the Woods 7 IU Columbus 1 (Women)

IU Columbus 6 St. Marys of the Woods 1 (Men) Alejandro Alvarez of Columbus North scored a goal for IU Columbus

From the Bull Dog Alumni Association

On October 19th, 1968, Max Andress celebrated his 100th win as head football coach for the Bull Dogs. A victory celebration followed a 34-13 win over Seymour. Andress was in his 17th year of coaching in Columbus, coming to Columbus High School in 1962.

On October 19th, 1972, Louie Russell was named assistant boys gymnastics coach at Columbus North High School.

On October 19th, 1974, sophomore quarterback Bob Pollert led the Columbus North football team to a 20-0 homecoming win over Seymour.

Former Columbus East Indiana All-Star basketballer Saige Stahl will be wearing #13 for the Indiana State Sycamore cagers this season.

The In Case You Missed It Department

The Utah Jazz of the NBA waived former Indiana University guard Romeo Langford earlier this week. The New Albany H.S. standout played in one preseason game for the Jazz, scoring 4 points. He is now a free agent.

Trayce Jackson-Davis made his first NBA start for Golden State in a preseason win over Sacramento on Wednesday. He logged a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Columbus North sophomore quarterback Asher Ratliff is ranked 9th in the state in Division 6A for total offense (Max Preps).

Reminder: Hoosier Hysteria at The Assembly Hall Friday, 10/20, at 7:30 PM. Admission is free.