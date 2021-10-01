Friday, October 1st

Friday Football

Columbus East at Chatard

Columbus North home to Bloomington South- Homecoming

Purchase East tickets in advance for $7.00; Info at Pete Huse Twitter

Tickets at the gate after 3:00 PM for $10.00



Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional

Columbus North 5 Hauser 0

Columbus East 4 Edinburgh 1

East and North play for the championship Friday at 4:30 PM

Volleyball

Columbus East defeated Columbus North 25-16, 25-12, & 25-19 (Varsity)

Columbus North won Jayvee 25-17, 19-25, & 15-11

Columbus East took Freshman 2-1

Columbus Christian lost to Calvary Christian 14-25, 9-25, & 16-25 (Varsity)

CCS Jayvee lost 19-25 & 12-25

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 1 Seymour 0; East wins HHC title outright and did not allow a goal in conference play

East Jayvee won 2-0

Tyler Duncan is tied for 17th, four strokes back, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, MS. He shot a four-under 68.