Local Sports 

Friday, October 1st

Kevin Kelley

Friday Football

  • Columbus East at Chatard
  • Columbus North home to Bloomington South- Homecoming

Purchase East tickets in advance for $7.00; Info at Pete Huse Twitter

Tickets at the gate after 3:00 PM for $10.00


Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional

  • Columbus North  5  Hauser  0
  • Columbus East  4  Edinburgh 1

East and North play for the championship Friday at 4:30 PM

Volleyball

  • Columbus East defeated Columbus North 25-16, 25-12, & 25-19  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North won Jayvee 25-17, 19-25, & 15-11
  • Columbus East took Freshman 2-1
  • Columbus Christian lost to Calvary Christian 14-25, 9-25, & 16-25  (Varsity)
  • CCS Jayvee lost 19-25 & 12-25

Girls Soccer

  • Columbus East  1  Seymour  0; East wins HHC title outright and did not allow a goal in conference play
  • East Jayvee won 2-0

Tyler Duncan is tied for 17th, four strokes back, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, MS.  He shot a four-under 68.