Friday, October 1st
Friday Football
- Columbus East at Chatard
- Columbus North home to Bloomington South- Homecoming
Purchase East tickets in advance for $7.00; Info at Pete Huse Twitter
Tickets at the gate after 3:00 PM for $10.00
Columbus North Boys Tennis Sectional
- Columbus North 5 Hauser 0
- Columbus East 4 Edinburgh 1
East and North play for the championship Friday at 4:30 PM
Volleyball
- Columbus East defeated Columbus North 25-16, 25-12, & 25-19 (Varsity)
- Columbus North won Jayvee 25-17, 19-25, & 15-11
- Columbus East took Freshman 2-1
- Columbus Christian lost to Calvary Christian 14-25, 9-25, & 16-25 (Varsity)
- CCS Jayvee lost 19-25 & 12-25
Girls Soccer
- Columbus East 1 Seymour 0; East wins HHC title outright and did not allow a goal in conference play
- East Jayvee won 2-0
Tyler Duncan is tied for 17th, four strokes back, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, MS. He shot a four-under 68.