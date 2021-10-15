Friday, October 15th
Friday Night Football
- Columbus East home to Bedford North Lawrence- 7:00 PM
- Columbus North home to Terre Haute South- 7:30 PM; Bull Dogs can claim the Conference Indiana title outright with a victory
Regional Men’s Soccer Semifinal at BCSC Complex
- Castle 3 Columbus East 1
Martinsville Volleyball Sectional
- Columbus East defeated Bloomington South in four: 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, & 25-16
- East will face the East Central-Bloomington North winner Saturday at 12:30 PM at Martinsville
The Columbus North-Munster State Boys Tennis match on Friday has been moved to the UIndy Tennis Center. There will be no admission to enter the facility. Play begins at Noon. Address: 2727 National Avenue, Indianapolis