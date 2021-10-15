Friday, October 15th

Friday Night Football

Columbus East home to Bedford North Lawrence- 7:00 PM

Columbus North home to Terre Haute South- 7:30 PM; Bull Dogs can claim the Conference Indiana title outright with a victory

Regional Men’s Soccer Semifinal at BCSC Complex

Castle 3 Columbus East 1

Martinsville Volleyball Sectional

Columbus East defeated Bloomington South in four: 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, & 25-16

East will face the East Central-Bloomington North winner Saturday at 12:30 PM at Martinsville

The Columbus North-Munster State Boys Tennis match on Friday has been moved to the UIndy Tennis Center. There will be no admission to enter the facility. Play begins at Noon. Address: 2727 National Avenue, Indianapolis