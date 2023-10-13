Friday, October 13th

IHSAA Boys Tennis State Quarterfinals Friday, 10/13, at Center Grove at Noon: #2 Columbus North vs. #15 Floyd Central. The winner will play the Jasper-Noblesville winner Saturday, 10/14, at 10:00 AM at North Central. The State Final match will be 2:00 PM on Saturday at North Central.

High School Football on Friday, 10/13

Bedford North Lawrence at Columbus East- 7:00 PM

Terre Haute South at Columbus North- Kick off changed from 7:30 PM to 7:00 PM

Volleyball Sectionals

Franklin Community

Franklin Community 3 East Central 0

Columbus North swept Shelbyville 25-16, 25-17, & 25-18

Saturday at Franklin: Columbus East vs. Franklin at 11:00 AM and Columbus North vs. Whiteland at 1:00 PM

Southwestern Hanover

North Decatur 3 Hauser 2

IU Columbus Events

IU Columbus at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA- Volleyball- Friday at 7:00 PM

IU Columbus at Jenna Strong Classic at Wilmington College (OH)- Cross Country- Friday at 5:45 PM

Shrine Children’s Open: Beau Hossler leads after the first roundwith minus-nine. Tyler Duncan shot par 71 and is tied for 60th place.

Barbara and Tom Pickett’s granddaughter, Emma Yeates, of Bloomington, MN, has committed to play soccer for Union College in Schenectady, NY.