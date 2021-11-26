Friday, November 26th

#7 Stanford women defeated #4 Indiana at Nassau 69-66. Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers with 19 points, fashioned on 7-14 from the field.

Former Bull Dog and freshman at St. Mary of the Woods College Madison White scored 12 points on 4-5 from 3-point range as her 5-2 Pomeroys team defeated IU Kokomo 69-67.

Columbus East boys lost their cage opener at Silver Creek 69-57 on Wednesday. Silver Creek also won JV 63-41.

Columbus North wrestlers on Wednesday defeated Corydon 54-24 and lost to Jeffersonville 41-30.