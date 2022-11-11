Local Sports 

Friday, November 11th

Kevin Kelley

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East  58  Bloomington South  53  (Varsity)

East opened its season on the road and outscored BHSS 20-9 in the final period to register the victory.  Saige Stahl scored 21 points and added 6 rebounds.

  • Bloomington South  49  Columbus East  33  (JV)
  • Hauser  48  Milan  33  (Varsity)  Madelyn Poe led the Jets with 17 points
  • Milan  27  Hauser  16  (JV)

Tonight:  Columbus North at Martinsville

At the first round of the PGA Houston Open, Tyler Duncan shot even par 70 and trails four co-leaders by five strokes.  He’s tied for 53rd.

Matt Frost, senior walk-on at Purdue Basketball and former East cager, has suffered a torn ACL.

Columbus East Boys Track has a call-out meeting Friday (November 11th) in the Commons at 3:30 PM.  Anyone interested in running track for the Olympians is encouraged to attend.