Girls Basketball

Columbus East 58 Bloomington South 53 (Varsity)

East opened its season on the road and outscored BHSS 20-9 in the final period to register the victory. Saige Stahl scored 21 points and added 6 rebounds.

Bloomington South 49 Columbus East 33 (JV)

Hauser 48 Milan 33 (Varsity) Madelyn Poe led the Jets with 17 points

Milan 27 Hauser 16 (JV)

Tonight: Columbus North at Martinsville

At the first round of the PGA Houston Open, Tyler Duncan shot even par 70 and trails four co-leaders by five strokes. He’s tied for 53rd.

Matt Frost, senior walk-on at Purdue Basketball and former East cager, has suffered a torn ACL.

Columbus East Boys Track has a call-out meeting Friday (November 11th) in the Commons at 3:30 PM. Anyone interested in running track for the Olympians is encouraged to attend.