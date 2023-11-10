Friday, November 10th

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League Scores

Girls

Smith 18 Schmitt 17

Rockcreek 35 Taylorsville 10

Richards 33 Parkside 8

CSA Fodrea 23 Mt. Healthy 13

Southside 26 Clifty Creek 1

CSA Lincoln- Bye

Boys

Schmitt 44 Smith 33

Rockcreek 38 Taylorsville 16

Richards 37 Parkside 12

Mt. Healthy 33 CSA Fodrea 8

Southside 44 Clifty Creek 23

CSA Lincoln- Bye

Girls Basketball

Hauser 30 Greensburg 10 (JV)

Milan 47 Hauser 32 (Varsity) Norah Berkenstock 16 & Bella Kilps 8

Former Hauser Jet Alex Gross has scored 76 points in 6 games for his ZZ Leiden (Netherlands) pro basketball team.

Franklin College freshman and former Bull Dog Lauren Barker was named First Team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer. She led her team in scoring and also logged 2 game-winning goals.

Culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files:

November9, 1973- Columbus North running back Brad Herron scored all 3 touchdowns in the Bull Dog’s 20-6 win over Columbus East.

November 9, 1979- Bull Dog Football players named All-South Central Conference were Greg Henderson, Matt Nussbaum, Tony Hunter, Andy Hodek, and Bill Foreman.

November 9, 1986- Columbus North Girls Cross Country finished second in the State Meet.

Friday, 11/10, Local Sports

Columbus North Girls Basketball is home to Martinsville. The JV game is at 6:00 PM and the Varsity tilt tips off at 7:30 PM. The Comets youth girls basketball program will be recognized sat halftime of the varsity game, and players wearing Comets T-Shirts will be admitted free.

Reminder: Saturday, 11/11, at 7:00 PM at Memorial Gymnasium will be the annual Columbus North Blue-White Boys Basketball Scrimmage. There will be no admission charge.

The annual Hauser High School Black & White Boys Basketball games will feature Hot Shot Games and 3-point contests. The roundball showcase will get underway Saturday, 11/11, at 5:00 PM.

Former Columbus North Bull Dog Boys Basketball Coach Darnell Archey is a happy camper. His University of Mobile team defeated Division One South Alabama 83-74, and 48 hours later topped cross-town rival Spring Hill.