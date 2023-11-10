Local Sports 

Friday, November 10th

Kevin Kelley

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Elementary Basketball League Scores

Girls

  • Smith  18  Schmitt  17
  • Rockcreek  35  Taylorsville  10
  • Richards  33  Parkside  8
  • CSA Fodrea  23  Mt. Healthy  13
  • Southside  26  Clifty Creek  1
  • CSA Lincoln- Bye

Boys

  • Schmitt  44  Smith  33
  • Rockcreek  38  Taylorsville  16
  • Richards  37  Parkside  12
  • Mt. Healthy  33  CSA Fodrea  8
  • Southside  44  Clifty Creek  23
  • CSA Lincoln- Bye

Girls Basketball

  • Hauser  30  Greensburg  10  (JV)
  • Milan  47  Hauser  32  (Varsity)  Norah Berkenstock 16 & Bella Kilps 8

Former Hauser Jet Alex Gross has scored 76 points in 6 games for his ZZ Leiden (Netherlands) pro basketball team.

Franklin College freshman and former Bull Dog Lauren Barker was named First Team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer.  She led her team in scoring and also logged 2 game-winning goals.

Culled from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files:

  • November9, 1973- Columbus North running back Brad Herron scored all 3 touchdowns in the Bull Dog’s 20-6 win over Columbus East.
  • November 9, 1979- Bull Dog Football players named All-South Central Conference were Greg Henderson, Matt Nussbaum, Tony Hunter, Andy Hodek, and Bill Foreman.
  • November 9, 1986- Columbus North Girls Cross Country finished second in the State Meet.

  • Columbus North Girls Basketball is home to Martinsville.  The JV game is at 6:00 PM and the Varsity tilt tips off at 7:30 PM.  The Comets youth girls basketball program will be recognized sat halftime of the varsity game, and players wearing Comets T-Shirts will be admitted free.

Reminder: Saturday, 11/11, at 7:00 PM at Memorial Gymnasium will be the annual Columbus North Blue-White Boys Basketball Scrimmage.  There will be no admission charge.

The annual Hauser High School Black & White Boys Basketball games will feature Hot Shot Games and 3-point contests.  The roundball showcase will get underway Saturday, 11/11, at 5:00 PM.

Former Columbus North Bull Dog Boys Basketball Coach Darnell Archey is a happy camper.  His University of Mobile team defeated Division One South Alabama 83-74, and 48 hours later topped cross-town rival Spring Hill.