Friday Night Lights Preview: Game of the Week – Columbus East vs. Seymour

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means—time for some high school football action under the lights! This week, all eyes are on Stafford Field as we bring you the Game of the Week: the Columbus East Olympians hosting the Seymour Owls.

Coming into tonight’s matchup, Columbus East is hungry for their first win of the season after dropping their first two games, including a tough 42-0 loss to crosstown rival Columbus North last week. But the Olympians are ready to bounce back and protect their home turf in this crucial Hoosier Hills Conference showdown. Quarterback Kyson Villarreal will be looking to lead the offense and find a rhythm, while the defense, anchored by playmakers like Jared Brooks and Zach Foster, will aim to put the clamps on Seymour’s attack.

The visiting Seymour Owls come in at 1-1 and are looking to build on their hard-fought performance last week. They know a victory on the road at Stafford Field would send a strong message to the rest of the conference. The Owls’ balanced offense, led by head coach Tyson Moore, will challenge East’s defense all night long, making this a must-watch game.

Both teams have a lot on the line. For Columbus East, it’s about finding their identity and turning their season around. For Seymour, it’s a chance to climb the Hoosier Hills standings and solidify their position as a serious contender.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Stafford Field, and we’ll have all the live action for you on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM. Be sure to tune in or follow the game online at 1010wcsi.com for what promises to be an exciting battle under the Friday night lights!