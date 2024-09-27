Friday Night Lights Preview: Columbus North vs. Terre Haute North Vigo

The spotlight is on the Columbus North Bull Dogs as they look to defend their home turf against the Terre Haute North Vigo Patriots tonight at 7:30 PM. Columbus North is coming off a tough 21-14 loss to Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, snapping their four-game win streak. Despite the setback, the Bull Dogs’ defense has been solid all season, allowing just 10 points per game. Look for Gino Prescott, who’s averaging 101.6 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Asher Ratliff to lead the charge.

Terre Haute North Vigo, meanwhile, is reeling from a 24-14 loss to Bloomington North, and they’ll be looking for their first road win. Running back Zyeiar White has been a bright spot, rushing for 173 yards and a touchdown last week. But the Patriots will have their hands full against a tough Bull Dogs defense.

Tune in live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM for all the action, starting with the pregame show at 6:30 PM. Join Jeremy Giggy and guest color commentator Alex Cowan, a former Columbus East state championship-winning quarterback, as they bring you every play of this Friday night showdown.

Can Columbus North extend their 10-0 streak against Terre Haute North, or will the Patriots find a way to spoil the Bull Dogs’ night? We’ll find out under the Friday night lights!