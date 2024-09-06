Friday Night Lights Preview: Columbus North vs. Southport

While we’ll be broadcasting live from Stafford Field for Columbus East vs. Seymour, we’ll also be keeping you updated with live score reports from Columbus North’s game at Southport. The Bulldogs have had the Cardinals’ number in recent years, boasting an 8-2 record against Southport since 2014, and they’re looking to extend that dominance tonight.

Columbus North (2-0) is coming off a resounding 42-0 victory over cross-town rival Columbus East, where the Bulldogs’ defense was nearly impenetrable. Quarterback Asher Ratliff put on a show, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns while adding 178 yards and two more scores through the air. Running back Gino Prescott was equally impressive, pounding the ball for 130 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries.

Southport, on the other hand, is still searching for its first win of the season after a tough 42-7 loss to Perry Meridian last week. The Cardinals will be hoping to reverse their fortunes, but Columbus North’s defense has been dominant, and the Bulldogs will aim to keep the Cardinals grounded for a third consecutive loss.

In last year’s matchup, North dominated Southport, securing a 35-6 victory behind a 29-0 halftime lead. With Ratliff and Prescott leading the way, expect the Bulldogs to try and repeat that commanding performance and continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m., and while we’ll be covering Columbus East vs. Seymour live, we’ll be providing score updates from Columbus North’s game throughout the night. Stay tuned to 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM for all the latest updates, or follow us online at 1010wcsi.com for live results!