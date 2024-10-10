Friday Night Lights Preview: Bull Dogs, Olympians Chase Conference Crowns

It’s all on the line this Friday night as two of the area’s top football teams look to clinch conference titles on their home turf. First up, the High School Football Game of the Week features the Columbus North Bull Dogs squaring off against Bloomington North in a Conference Indiana showdown. With both teams sporting identical 6-1 records and undefeated marks in conference play, this matchup promises to be a barnburner.

The Bull Dogs’ defense, led by standout Garrett Long, will need to be in top form to contain Bloomington North’s dual-threat quarterback, Dash King, who has been lighting up defenses all season. On the offensive side, Columbus North will look to grind out yards on the ground and air it out when needed, aiming to “fetch” a conference championship.

Meanwhile, the Columbus East Olympians will be hosting Jeffersonville, looking to stay perfect in Hoosier Hills Conference action. East is coming off a tough loss to Bloomington North but will be looking to “bounce back” and keep their title hopes alive. Jeffersonville, with a 5-2 record, won’t be an easy out, but East has its eyes on the prize—a conference title. Kickoff for both games is at 7:00 PM, so don’t miss any of the action as local teams battle for gridiron glory.