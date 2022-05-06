Local Sports 

Friday, May 6th

Kevin Kelley

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus North  5  Center Grove  0  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  6  Center Grove  1  (JV)

Boys Golf

  • Columbus North  311  Columbus East  348  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  179  Columbus East  235  (JV)

Columbus East football call-out meeting is Tuesday at 6:00 PM in the cafeteria.  All incoming players grades 9-12 and their families are welcome.

Columbus East’s Alijah Tungate has signed his letter of intent with Trine University football.

Columbus’ Marty Mennen, swimming at the Masters Spring Nationals, set a Masters record in the 85-89 year old 200 backstroke (3:16:44) for the Indy Aquatic Club Masters.

IUPUC has another baseball recruit: He is Jevon Avant, Class of 2022, North Central High School.  He’s an OF – 3B.  Crimson Pride baseball begins next Spring.

Football aficianados be advised, only 16 Friday nights until High School Football Week One.