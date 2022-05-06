Friday, May 6th

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 5 Center Grove 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 6 Center Grove 1 (JV)

Boys Golf

Columbus North 311 Columbus East 348 (Varsity)

Columbus North 179 Columbus East 235 (JV)

Columbus East football call-out meeting is Tuesday at 6:00 PM in the cafeteria. All incoming players grades 9-12 and their families are welcome.

Columbus East’s Alijah Tungate has signed his letter of intent with Trine University football.

Columbus’ Marty Mennen, swimming at the Masters Spring Nationals, set a Masters record in the 85-89 year old 200 backstroke (3:16:44) for the Indy Aquatic Club Masters.

IUPUC has another baseball recruit: He is Jevon Avant, Class of 2022, North Central High School. He’s an OF – 3B. Crimson Pride baseball begins next Spring.

Football aficianados be advised, only 16 Friday nights until High School Football Week One.