Local Sports 

Friday, May 5th

Kevin Kelley

At the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, Tyler Duncan shot a first round 3-over and is tied for 112th place, 9 strokes off the pace.

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is playing in the NCAA semifinals at Fairfax, VA.  On the Hawaii roster is 6-9 redshirt freshman Kurt Nusterer, a Columbus North graduate.  Hawaii met Penn State and won 15-10, and its on to the finals for the Rainbows!

Friday Sports

  • Columbus North at Columbus East- Baseball- Under the lights- 7:00 PM
  • Columbus North Track at the Ben Davis Invitational- 6:00 PM
  • Columbus North vs. Terre Haute South at Bloomington South- Girls Tennis- 6:00 PM

Boys Golf

  • Columbus North  315  Columbus East  330  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  192  Columbus East  208  (JV)

Baseball

  • Greenwood  4  Columbus North  3  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  11  Greenwood  1  (JV)
  • Columbus Christian  17  Brown County JV  7

Softball

  • Columbus East  5  Trinity Lutheran  0
  • Hauser  15  Milan  2
  • Columbus North  11  Greenwood  0

Hauser Sports Physical Night is May 10th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.