Friday, May 5th

At the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, Tyler Duncan shot a first round 3-over and is tied for 112th place, 9 strokes off the pace.

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is playing in the NCAA semifinals at Fairfax, VA. On the Hawaii roster is 6-9 redshirt freshman Kurt Nusterer, a Columbus North graduate. Hawaii met Penn State and won 15-10, and its on to the finals for the Rainbows!

Friday Sports

Columbus North at Columbus East- Baseball- Under the lights- 7:00 PM

Columbus North Track at the Ben Davis Invitational- 6:00 PM

Columbus North vs. Terre Haute South at Bloomington South- Girls Tennis- 6:00 PM

Boys Golf

Columbus North 315 Columbus East 330 (Varsity)

Columbus North 192 Columbus East 208 (JV)

Baseball

Greenwood 4 Columbus North 3 (Varsity)

Columbus North 11 Greenwood 1 (JV)

Columbus Christian 17 Brown County JV 7

Softball

Columbus East 5 Trinity Lutheran 0

Hauser 15 Milan 2

Columbus North 11 Greenwood 0

Hauser Sports Physical Night is May 10th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.