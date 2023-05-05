Friday, May 5th
At the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, Tyler Duncan shot a first round 3-over and is tied for 112th place, 9 strokes off the pace.
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is playing in the NCAA semifinals at Fairfax, VA. On the Hawaii roster is 6-9 redshirt freshman Kurt Nusterer, a Columbus North graduate. Hawaii met Penn State and won 15-10, and its on to the finals for the Rainbows!
Friday Sports
- Columbus North at Columbus East- Baseball- Under the lights- 7:00 PM
- Columbus North Track at the Ben Davis Invitational- 6:00 PM
- Columbus North vs. Terre Haute South at Bloomington South- Girls Tennis- 6:00 PM
Boys Golf
- Columbus North 315 Columbus East 330 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 192 Columbus East 208 (JV)
Baseball
- Greenwood 4 Columbus North 3 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 11 Greenwood 1 (JV)
- Columbus Christian 17 Brown County JV 7
Softball
- Columbus East 5 Trinity Lutheran 0
- Hauser 15 Milan 2
- Columbus North 11 Greenwood 0
Hauser Sports Physical Night is May 10th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.