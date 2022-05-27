Friday, May 27th
Greenfield Central Track Regional
- 1) Center Grove 137
- 2) Columbus North 84
- 18) Columbus East 8
- 29) Hauser 1
Columbus North advances one relay team and seven individuals to State, pending word on call backs.
Bloomington South Baseball Sectional
- Friday: Bloomington South vs. East Central at 6:00 PM followed by Columbus East vs. Bloomington North at 7:30 PM
- Championship on Monday at 6:00 PM
Jac-Cen-Del Baseball Sectional
- Monday: Jac-Cen-Del vs. Trinity Lutheran at 10:00 AM followed by Hauser vs. Rising Sun at 12:30 PM
- Championship on Monday at 7:00 PM
Bloomington North Softball Sectional
- Columbus North 7 Bloomington North 0
- Columbus East vs. Shelbyville- Rain- Will play at 5:30 PM Friday
- Championship on Saturday- Columbus North vs. Columbus East-Shelbyville winner at 7:00 PM
The Rising Sun Softball Sectional Championship Game, Hauser vs. Rising Sun, was called off on Thursday and will be played Saturday at Noon.
Boys Golf at Otter Creek
- Columbus North 158 Columbus East 174 Providence 193
At the Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas, Tyler Duncan shot one-over par for the first round, and is tied for 57th, 5 strokes back.