Local Sports 

Friday, May 27th

Kevin Kelley

Greenfield Central Track Regional

  • 1)  Center Grove  137
  • 2)  Columbus North  84
  • 18)  Columbus East  8
  • 29)  Hauser  1

Columbus North advances one relay team and seven individuals to State, pending word on call backs.

Bloomington South Baseball Sectional

  • Friday:  Bloomington South vs. East Central at 6:00 PM followed by Columbus East vs. Bloomington North at 7:30 PM
  • Championship on Monday at 6:00 PM

Jac-Cen-Del Baseball Sectional

  • Monday:  Jac-Cen-Del vs. Trinity Lutheran at 10:00 AM followed by Hauser vs. Rising Sun at 12:30 PM
  • Championship on Monday at 7:00 PM

Bloomington North Softball Sectional

  • Columbus North  7  Bloomington North  0
  • Columbus East vs. Shelbyville- Rain- Will play at 5:30 PM Friday
  • Championship on Saturday- Columbus North vs. Columbus East-Shelbyville winner at 7:00 PM

The Rising Sun Softball Sectional Championship Game, Hauser vs. Rising Sun, was called off on Thursday and will be played Saturday at Noon.

Boys Golf at Otter Creek

  • Columbus North  158  Columbus East  174  Providence  193

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas, Tyler Duncan shot one-over par for the first round, and is tied for 57th, 5 strokes back.