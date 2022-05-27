Friday, May 27th

Greenfield Central Track Regional

1) Center Grove 137

2) Columbus North 84

18) Columbus East 8

29) Hauser 1

Columbus North advances one relay team and seven individuals to State, pending word on call backs.

Bloomington South Baseball Sectional

Friday: Bloomington South vs. East Central at 6:00 PM followed by Columbus East vs. Bloomington North at 7:30 PM

Championship on Monday at 6:00 PM

Jac-Cen-Del Baseball Sectional

Monday: Jac-Cen-Del vs. Trinity Lutheran at 10:00 AM followed by Hauser vs. Rising Sun at 12:30 PM

Championship on Monday at 7:00 PM

Bloomington North Softball Sectional

Columbus North 7 Bloomington North 0

Columbus East vs. Shelbyville- Rain- Will play at 5:30 PM Friday

Championship on Saturday- Columbus North vs. Columbus East-Shelbyville winner at 7:00 PM

The Rising Sun Softball Sectional Championship Game, Hauser vs. Rising Sun, was called off on Thursday and will be played Saturday at Noon.

Boys Golf at Otter Creek

Columbus North 158 Columbus East 174 Providence 193

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas, Tyler Duncan shot one-over par for the first round, and is tied for 57th, 5 strokes back.