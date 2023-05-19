Friday, May 19th
Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional
- Columbus North 5 Columbus East 0
- Brown County 4 Hauser 1
- Championship- Friday- Columbus North vs. Brown County- 4:30 PM
Three St. Mary-of-the-Woods lady basketball team members, including Columbus North junior Madison White, departed for Europe this week for an off-season development opportunity, playing competition from Europe. White’s team is 1-1 at this point.
Another “first” for the Crimson Pride: IUPUC’s Rachel Cowan is the softball school record holder for most doubles in a season with 7.
Local IU women’s basketball fans will be pleased to learn that Grace Berger has made the Indiana Fever season-opening roster.
Baseball
- Scottsburg 8 Columbus East 2 (Varsity)
- Edgewood 10 Columbus North White 3 (JV)
Softball
- Columbus East 10 Scottsburg 8 Hermione Robinson had a grand slam and Makenzie had 2 home runs
- Columbus North 8 Hauser 2 (Varsity)
Boys Golf
- Hauser 190 Southwestern Shelby 234 South Decatur Incomplete
- Columbus East 161 Batesville 173
Columbus North Boys Track Sectional
- 1) Center Grove 205
- 2) Columbus North 114.5
- 7) Columbus East 21
- 8) Hauser 20
Friday Sports
- Columbus East at Bloomington South- Softball- 6:00 PM