Local Sports 

Friday, May 19th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional

  • Columbus North  5  Columbus East  0
  • Brown County  4  Hauser  1
  • Championship- Friday- Columbus North vs. Brown County- 4:30 PM

Three St. Mary-of-the-Woods lady basketball team members, including Columbus North junior Madison White, departed for Europe this week for an off-season development opportunity, playing competition from Europe.  White’s team is 1-1 at this point.

Another “first” for the Crimson Pride: IUPUC’s Rachel Cowan is the softball school record holder for most doubles in a season with 7.

 

Local IU women’s basketball fans will be pleased to learn that Grace Berger has made the Indiana Fever season-opening roster.

 

Baseball

  • Scottsburg  8  Columbus East  2  (Varsity)
  • Edgewood  10  Columbus North White  3  (JV)

Softball

  • Columbus East  10  Scottsburg  8    Hermione Robinson had a grand slam and Makenzie had 2 home runs
  • Columbus North  8  Hauser  2  (Varsity)

Boys Golf

  • Hauser  190  Southwestern Shelby  234  South Decatur  Incomplete
  • Columbus East  161  Batesville  173

Columbus North Boys Track Sectional

  • 1)  Center Grove  205
  • 2)  Columbus North  114.5
  • 7)  Columbus East  21
  • 8)  Hauser  20

Friday Sports

  • Columbus East at Bloomington South- Softball- 6:00 PM