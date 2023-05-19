Friday, May 19th

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional

Columbus North 5 Columbus East 0

Brown County 4 Hauser 1

Championship- Friday- Columbus North vs. Brown County- 4:30 PM

Three St. Mary-of-the-Woods lady basketball team members, including Columbus North junior Madison White, departed for Europe this week for an off-season development opportunity, playing competition from Europe. White’s team is 1-1 at this point.

Another “first” for the Crimson Pride: IUPUC’s Rachel Cowan is the softball school record holder for most doubles in a season with 7.

Local IU women’s basketball fans will be pleased to learn that Grace Berger has made the Indiana Fever season-opening roster.

Baseball

Scottsburg 8 Columbus East 2 (Varsity)

Edgewood 10 Columbus North White 3 (JV)

Softball

Columbus East 10 Scottsburg 8 Hermione Robinson had a grand slam and Makenzie had 2 home runs

Columbus North 8 Hauser 2 (Varsity)

Boys Golf

Hauser 190 Southwestern Shelby 234 South Decatur Incomplete

Columbus East 161 Batesville 173

Columbus North Boys Track Sectional

1) Center Grove 205

2) Columbus North 114.5

7) Columbus East 21

8) Hauser 20

Friday Sports