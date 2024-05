Friday, May 17th

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional Round Two

Columbus North 5 Edinburgh 0

Greensburg 5 Hauser 0

Championship Friday (5/17) 4:30 PM Columbus North vs. Greensburg

Columbus North Boys Track & Field Sectional

1) Center Grove 185

2) Columbus North 116

3) Greenwood 102

4) Franklin 71

5) Whiteland 56

6) Indian Creek 42

7) Columbus East 19

8) Waldron 15

9) Edinburgh 8

10) Greenwood Christian 6

11) Hauser 2

12) Southwestern Shelby 1

Softball

Columbus North 16 Hauser 1

CN 16-19-1 HHS 1-5-2

North’s McClellan had 3 hits, 3 RS, 3 RBI, and a triple. Wooten 3 hits; Allman 2 hits; Morris 2 hits & 2 RS; Lovelace 2 hits, double; Shehan, Williams, & Wooten scored twice and Wooten and Scruggs added 3 RBI; Jarvis 2 RBI and Scruggs belted a home run.

Brunner had 2 hits for the Jets.

Indian Creek 4 Hauser 2

IC 4-5-1 HHS 2-5-3

Baseball

Hauser 6 Morristown 0 (Varsity)

Edgewood 4 Columbus North JV White 3

Greenbelt Wednesday Senior League

Low Gross: Dennis Hurst 33

Low Net: Babe Herron & Frank Emerson 31

Friday (5/17) Local Sports

Columbus North

Varsity & JV Baseball at Center Grove- 6:00 PM

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional- 4:30 PM

Columbus East

Varsity Baseball at Roncalli- 6:00 PM

Hauser

Golf vs. Greensburg & Rushville- 5:00 PM

Columbus East Softball Sectional

Monday, May 20

Game 1: Columbus East vs. Franklin- 6:00 PM

Game 2: Columbus North vs. Shelbyville- 7:30 PM

Tuesday, May 21

Game 3: Whiteland vs. Game 1 Winner- 6:00 PM

Game 4: East Central vs. Game 2 Winner- 7:30 PM

Thursday, May 23

Championship- 6:30 PM

Main gates open 1 hour before game time.

Single game ticket $7

All-game ticket $15

Digital tickets only

