Friday, May 12th

Baseball

South Decatur 2 Hauser 1

Columbus Christian 14 Tindley 9

Columbus North 5 Columbus East 1 (JV)

Softball

Hauser 14 South Decatur 3

Boys Track

Columbus East ties for 6th at Hoosier Hills Conference Championship

Girls Tennis

Jeffersonville 4 Columbus East 1- Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney- 3rd Round- East finishes in 4th place

Boys Golf

Columbus North and Bloomington North tie at 303; Bloomington North wins by virtue of 5th score tiebreaker

The Hauser High School Booster Club presents Hauser Alumni Volleyball Night on Friday, July 21st, to kick off the 2023-2024 Hauser athletic school year. Signup details may be found at Hauser Jets Scoreboard on Facebook.

The 37th Annual Developmental Services Incorporated Golf Classic will be held on Friday, June 2nd, at Timbergate.

Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt