Friday, May 10th

Baseball

Hauser 5 South Decatur 0

The Jets upped their Mid-Hoosier Conference record to 9-0 and handed the Cougars their first MHC defeat in a game that was delayed almost 2 hours by thunder and rain. Simeon Wasil shut out SDHS on 3 hits while striking out 7. Wasil also starred at the plate, hitting a home run and a single, reaching base 3 times and scoring 3 runs. The two teams play again on Friday (5/10) at South Decatur.

Columbus East 3 Jeffersonville 0

East’s Niese had one hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI, and a double; Watkins had 2 hits and a run scored; Huckaby had a hit and scored a run; Rotert pitched 3 innings, and Myers went 4 frames and picked up the win.

Softball

Columbus North 2 Bloomington South 0

Columbus North is Conference Indiana co-champions. Scruggs went all 7 innings for the victory, allowing 2 hits and walking 1 while striking out 10. Lovelace had 2 hits, Jarvis and Morris one single each; Lovelace scored both runs and Morris had both RBI.

Hauser was leading South Decatur 9-0 at Hope when the game was called in the bottom of the second inning. The teams will play 2 games Friday (5/10) at South Decatur.

Hoosier Hills Conference Track

Columbus East Girls 5th and Boys 7th

Hoosier Hills Conference Girls Tennis

Jennings County 5 Columbus East 0

Boys Golf

Columbus North 308 Bloomington North 327

Markell Jones, the former Columbus East and Purdue football star, has accepted a position with United Airlines as one of its newest pilots.

This past weekend, Donner Swim Club participated in the Franklin Early Summer Slam at Franklin Community High School. Donner finished 8th overall out of 13 teams, with some excellent performances according to Columbus North and Donner Swim Club coach Mike Cunningham. Donner recorded over 90% season-best times and lifetime best marks.

Columbus East will hold a College Signing Ceremony at the main gym on Monday (5/13) at 3:45 PM. Six CEHS student-athletes will sign letters of intent to continue scholastic and and athletic careers in college:

Savanna Sullivan, Softball, Huntington University

Blake Borkhardt, Baseball, Jackson College (Michigan)

Gabbie Meier, Diving, University of Southern Indiana

Julia Beckort, Cheer, Purdue

Jack Fischvogt, Basketball, IU Columbus

Caaden Gault, Football, DePauw

Donner Aquatic Center will be open for the season on Saturday, May 25th. The pool will be closed May 31 – June 2 for the annual Jaime Miller Memorial Swim Meet.

Columbus East’s volleyball program will host a summer youth camp June 17-19. K – 5th at 3:00 PM and 6th – 8th grades at 4:30 PM. Registration information is at the Columbus East Athletics website.

WNBA Exhibition Basketball

Indiana Fever 83 Atlanta Dream 80

Caitlin Clark had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists before 13,028 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.