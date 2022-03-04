Friday, March 4th

IU Women won their opening Big Ten Tourney contest, 66-54 over Rutgers. The Hoosiers play Maryland at 2:00 PM Friday. Columbus North’s Ali Patberg led Indiana with 19 points. She also had five rebounds and six assists.

Martinsville Boys Basketball Sectional- Friday

Columbus North vs. Bloomington North at 6:00 PM

Bloomington South vs. East Central to follow

Southwestern Shelby Boys Basketball Sectional- Friday

Waldron vs. Jac-Cen-Del at 6:00 PM

Hauser vs. Oldenburg Academy to follow

Columbus Christian boys lost to Bradley Home School of Tennessee at the National Association of Christian Athletes Tourney in Dayton, TN, 57-44. CCS will play its final game of the tourney and the season at 11:30 AM Friday.

Columbus North Girls Basketball MVP: Kylah Lawson

Hauser High School Girls Basketball End of Season Awards:

Most Valuable Teammate JV: Jaden Sims

Most Valuable Teammate Varsity: Gabby Johns

At the State High School Hocket Playoffs, the Icemen lost 6-1 to Carmel and to Brebeuf in sudden death overtime.

At the Puerto Rico Open, Tyler Duncan is tied for 69th after Round One. He shot one over par.

Former Columbus East baseballer Sam Claycamp has signed with the Schaumburg (Illinois) Bombers for the 2022 season beginning May 1st. He will start the season with a cameo for the Savannah Bananas.

Ali Patberg has been named All-Big 10 Honorable Mention, making the honor list for a fourth straight season.

Former Bull Dog Amani Guy of Marian University has won a second consecutive Crossroads League Player of the Year Award.

Columbus East softball tryouts: Monday from 4:00 – 5:30 PM. Bring your own equipment, and meet in the south balcony at the main gym.