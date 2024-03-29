Friday, March 29th

IU Men’s Basketball has landed a commit from 6-7 small forward Bryson Tucker of Arlington, VA, ranked #20 in the nation.

IU Women’s Basketball takes on South Carolina in a regional semifinal at Albany, N.Y. at 5:00 PM Friday, 3/29.

IU Columbus Baseball split a doubleheader Thursday, 3/28, at Grace Christian, MI. The locals dropped the opener 14-7, but bounced back to cop the nightcap 21-1. Peyton Binn of Cascade H.S. and Lucas Slager of Mattaway H.S. in Kalamazoo, MI blasted 2 home runs each in the second game.

Friday, 3/29, IU Columbus Softball plays two at Ohio Christian and the IU Baseballers are home to IU Kokomo for a single game.

The Indy Indians have a season-opening 6 game series at Victory Field with the Memphis Redbirds April 2 – 7.

Softball

Columbus North 8 East Central 7

Morris led the Bull Dogs with 4 RBI and Scruggs was the winning pitcher. TJ Jarvis picked up his first varsity coaching victory for CNHS.

Columbus East 10 Bloomington North 1

Fish 3-4 with a double, HR, and 2 RBI. The JV game was canceled.



Girls Tennis

Columbus North 5 Columbus East 0 in the opening match of the season for both teams. There was no JV match.

Friday Contests (3/29)

Columbus East Baseball home to Corydon Central- 5:30 PM

Columbus Christian Baseball & Softball home to Cannelton- 3:00 PM

Columbus East Softball plays at Brown County on April 6th. BCHS is cashless. Look for a link at the CEHS website.

Columbus East senior cager Jackson Fischvogt has opted to continue his academic and athletic careers at IU Columbus.

Columbus East Alumni Baseball Day is coming up on April 6th. The fun begins with registration at 9:30 AM. Alums will take batting practice at 9:45 AM. There will be a meet and greet with current Olympians on the field at 10:45 AM. There will be a social hour and lunch beginning at 11:00 AM and East plays Floyd Central at Noon. Please RSVP Coach Gratz right away.

Columbus East Boys Basketball Awards

Varsity

Compete Award: Jackson Fischvogt

Communicate Award: Fischvogt

Celebrate Award: Kadin Lobdell

FG%: Alex Duncan

FT%: Ethan Bumbalough

Assist/Turnover Ratio: Mason Reeves

Rebounds: Keaton Lawson

JV

Compete Award: Jaylen Manvilla

Communicate Award: Jaylen Thompson

Celebrate Award: Thompson

Freshman

Compete Award: Dallas Dykstra

Communicate Award: Graham Preizer

Celebrate Award: Zane Williams

Jonathan Calloway of Columbus is at the National Club Swimming Association Age Group Swim Championships in Orlando, FL, competing for the Franklin Regional Swim Team. He finished 25th in the 100 breaststroke, and was a member of the 200 medley relay team that finished 15th.