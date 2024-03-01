Local Sports 

Friday, March 1st

Kevin Kelley

Sectional Boys Basketball

4A at East Central

6:00 PM- Columbus East (7-16) vs. East Central (11-13)
Last Meeting: East Central  43  Columbus East  41 on January 26, 2024
John Harrell Prediction: East Central  54  Columbus East  52

7:30 PM- Franklin (16-4) vs. Whiteland (15-10)
Last Meeting: Franklin  58  Whiteland  55  (OT) on January 19, 2024
John Harrell Prediction: Franklin  66  Whiteland  55

Bloomington North

6:00 PM- Martinsville (3-19) vs. Bloomington South (15-10)
Last Meeting: Bloomington South  74  Martinsville  56
Prediction: Bloomington South  66  Martinsville  47

7:30 PM- Center Grove (18-4) vs. Bloomington North (12-11)
Last Meeting: Center Grove  55  Bloomington North  44 on December 1, 2023
Prediction: Center Grove  64  Bloomington North  55

Seymour

6:00 PM- Floyd Central (9-13) vs. Jeffersonville (16-7)
Last Meeting: Jeffersonville  74  Floyd Central  49 on January 12, 2024
Prediction: Jeffersonville  71  Floyd Central  51

7:30 PM- Jennings County (11-13) vs. New Albany (16-7)
Last Meeting: Jennings County  58  New Albany  56 on February 1, 2024
Prediction: New Albany  67  Jennings County  62

Evansville North

6:00 PM- Evansville Central (7-15) vs. Jasper (14-9)
Last Meeting: Jasper  70  Evansville Central  60 on December 29, 2023
Prediction: Jasper  59  Evansville Central  50

7:30 PM- Evansville Harrison (18-4) vs. Castle (13-9)
Last Meeting: Harrison  85  Castle  66 on December 8, 2023
Prediction: Harrison 67  Castle  56

All pre-sale tickets for the East Central Sectional are general admission and are available for purchase via Eventlink.  Cash tickets will be sold at the gate.  Children 5 and under are admitted free.

If Columbus East wins, the O’s will play the Whiteland-Franklin winner Saturday (3/2) at 7:00 PM.

South Ripley

6:00 PM- Hauser (17-6) vs. South Ripley (13-9)
Last Meeting: South Ripley  61  Hauser  47 on December 8, 2023
Prediction: Hauser  53  South Ripley  52

7:30 PM- Switzerland County (13-10) vs. North Decatur (14-11)
Last Meeting: North Decatur  81  Switzerland County  56
Prediction: North Decatur  58  Switzerland County  56

The new Columbus East Boys Varsity Soccer Coach is Sam Lavelle.  He is a Columbus North graduate and played soccer at North and Manchester University.  LaVelle has coached soccer at CNHS and is a Juniors Director for Columbus Express Soccer.

Bull Dog tracksters were in action Wednesday (2/28) at IU Bloomington for an invitational hosted by Bloomington North.  Top finisher for Columbus North was the girls distance relay team, which finished first.  No team scores were kept.

Columbus North will participate in a Whiteland Track Invitational at UIndy on Friday (3/1).

Columbus North gymnasts will vie for one of the top three spots in the Franklin Central Gymnastics Regional and hope to earn a berth in the State Finals.  The meet starts at 6:30 PM Friday (3/1) at FCHS.

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann went 0-2 on Thursday as the White Sox defeated Mann and the Kansas City Royals 6-1.  The versatile Mann played 3B.  He is hitting .333 so far in the exhibition season.

At the Cognizant Classic in West Palm Beach, Florida, after Round One, Chad Ramey and S.H. Kim are leading the pack with 7-under 64s.  Tyler Duncan shot even par and is tied for 95th place with a 71.

Columbus North Girls Basketball Coach Brett White will hold an informational meeting for incoming 9th grade players and their parents on Tuesday, March 19th, at 6:30 PM in the Columbus North Large Group Instruction Room.  Information: 812-350-0874.

IU Columbus Baseball has its home opener on Friday (3/1) at Ceraland vs. West Virginia U. Tech at 1:00 PM.

IU Columbus Softball plays a doubleheader at Indiana Wesleyan on Friday (3/1).