Friday, March 1st

Sectional Boys Basketball

4A at East Central

6:00 PM- Columbus East (7-16) vs. East Central (11-13)

Last Meeting: East Central 43 Columbus East 41 on January 26, 2024

John Harrell Prediction: East Central 54 Columbus East 52

7:30 PM- Franklin (16-4) vs. Whiteland (15-10)

Last Meeting: Franklin 58 Whiteland 55 (OT) on January 19, 2024

John Harrell Prediction: Franklin 66 Whiteland 55

Bloomington North

6:00 PM- Martinsville (3-19) vs. Bloomington South (15-10)

Last Meeting: Bloomington South 74 Martinsville 56

Prediction: Bloomington South 66 Martinsville 47

7:30 PM- Center Grove (18-4) vs. Bloomington North (12-11)

Last Meeting: Center Grove 55 Bloomington North 44 on December 1, 2023

Prediction: Center Grove 64 Bloomington North 55

Seymour

6:00 PM- Floyd Central (9-13) vs. Jeffersonville (16-7)

Last Meeting: Jeffersonville 74 Floyd Central 49 on January 12, 2024

Prediction: Jeffersonville 71 Floyd Central 51

7:30 PM- Jennings County (11-13) vs. New Albany (16-7)

Last Meeting: Jennings County 58 New Albany 56 on February 1, 2024

Prediction: New Albany 67 Jennings County 62

Evansville North

6:00 PM- Evansville Central (7-15) vs. Jasper (14-9)

Last Meeting: Jasper 70 Evansville Central 60 on December 29, 2023

Prediction: Jasper 59 Evansville Central 50

7:30 PM- Evansville Harrison (18-4) vs. Castle (13-9)

Last Meeting: Harrison 85 Castle 66 on December 8, 2023

Prediction: Harrison 67 Castle 56

All pre-sale tickets for the East Central Sectional are general admission and are available for purchase via Eventlink. Cash tickets will be sold at the gate. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

If Columbus East wins, the O’s will play the Whiteland-Franklin winner Saturday (3/2) at 7:00 PM.

South Ripley

6:00 PM- Hauser (17-6) vs. South Ripley (13-9)

Last Meeting: South Ripley 61 Hauser 47 on December 8, 2023

Prediction: Hauser 53 South Ripley 52

7:30 PM- Switzerland County (13-10) vs. North Decatur (14-11)

Last Meeting: North Decatur 81 Switzerland County 56

Prediction: North Decatur 58 Switzerland County 56

The new Columbus East Boys Varsity Soccer Coach is Sam Lavelle. He is a Columbus North graduate and played soccer at North and Manchester University. LaVelle has coached soccer at CNHS and is a Juniors Director for Columbus Express Soccer.

Bull Dog tracksters were in action Wednesday (2/28) at IU Bloomington for an invitational hosted by Bloomington North. Top finisher for Columbus North was the girls distance relay team, which finished first. No team scores were kept.

Columbus North will participate in a Whiteland Track Invitational at UIndy on Friday (3/1).

Columbus North gymnasts will vie for one of the top three spots in the Franklin Central Gymnastics Regional and hope to earn a berth in the State Finals. The meet starts at 6:30 PM Friday (3/1) at FCHS.

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann went 0-2 on Thursday as the White Sox defeated Mann and the Kansas City Royals 6-1. The versatile Mann played 3B. He is hitting .333 so far in the exhibition season.

At the Cognizant Classic in West Palm Beach, Florida, after Round One, Chad Ramey and S.H. Kim are leading the pack with 7-under 64s. Tyler Duncan shot even par and is tied for 95th place with a 71.

Columbus North Girls Basketball Coach Brett White will hold an informational meeting for incoming 9th grade players and their parents on Tuesday, March 19th, at 6:30 PM in the Columbus North Large Group Instruction Room. Information: 812-350-0874.

IU Columbus Baseball has its home opener on Friday (3/1) at Ceraland vs. West Virginia U. Tech at 1:00 PM.

IU Columbus Softball plays a doubleheader at Indiana Wesleyan on Friday (3/1).