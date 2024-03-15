Friday, March 15th

Big 10 Men’s Basketball Tourney

Thursday Results

Wisconsin 87 Maryland 56

Michigan State 77 Minnesota 67

Ohio State 90 Iowa 78

Indiana 61 Penn State 59

Friday Schedule

Purdue vs. Michigan State- Noon

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin- 2:30 PM

Illinois vs. Ohio State- 6:30 PM

Indiana vs. Nebraska- 9:00 PM

IU Scoring in 61-59 win over Penn State: Kel’el Ware- 18 points & 14 rebounds; Malik Reneau- 12; Mackenzie Mgbako- 11; Anthony Leal- 8; Gabe Cupps- 6; Xavier Johnson- 4; and Anthony Walker- 2.

Anthony Leal’s put back with 5 seconds to play was the game-winner for the Hoosiers.

(Thanks to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and IBCA Director of Special Projects Pat McKee for the following item.)

One current and one former Indiana high school basketball coach have been recognized as the Indiana honorees of the John Wooden Legacy Coaching Award presented by the National High School Basketball Coaches Association. J.R. Holmes, the current boys coach at Bloomington South, and Donna Cheatham, former girls coach at Scottsburg and Southwestern (Hanover), are the 2023-2024 honorees from the Hoosier state as nominated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. The 2 coaches are among those recognized from across the nation in a program coordinated with the Wooden family.

Holmes, who recently completed his 54th season as a varsity coach, is the state’s all-time leader in boys basketball coaching victories with a 911-372 record. Cheatham, who retired in 2020 as the state’s all-time women’s coach victories leader, posted a careermark of 730-274 in a combined 45 seasons at Scottsburg and Southwestern (Hanover).

(Thanks to the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook files.)

Columbus North’s Maddie Rutan, now a freshman at Eastern Kentucky University, has earned her second ASUN Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week Award. She is tied for third in the nation in shutouts.

IU Columbus Baseball plays at Alice Lloyd (KY) on Monday, 3/15, at 1:00 PM.

At the Players Championship, Tyler Duncan is tied for 6th place after Round One. He shot five-under-67 and is two strokes back of the leaders. Play was suspended with a few golfers still on the course.

In exhibition baseball on Sunday in Arizona, Columbus North’s Devin Mann entered the game for Kansas City in the bottom of the 8th in the Royals contest with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He went to third base. In the top of the 9th he struck out swinging.