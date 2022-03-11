Friday, March 11th

An agreement has been reached that will end MLB’s lockout. The 162-game season has been saved. Opening Day is now April 7th. Spring Training camps will open right away with a reporting deadline of March 13th. Exhibition games could begin as early as March 17th or 18th.

IU Men stormed back from a 17-point second half deficit to defeat Michigan 74-69 in the Hoosiers opening Big Ten Tourney contest. #9 seed Indiana faces #1 seed Illinois at 11:30 AM Friday.

Georgia’s head basketball coach Tom Crean has been fired.

Tyler Bless, Columbus North football offensive coordinator under his uncle Tim Bless the past three seasons, has been hired as a grid coach for Plainfield High School. Tyler will take over as head coach at Plainfield after the retirement of 17-year PHS mentor Brian Woodard following the 2022 season.

Columbus North gymnastics made a clean sweep of Conference Indiana end of season laurels. Named All-Conference were Emily Moore in vault, uneven bars, floor exercise, and all-around, and Reese Euler in balance beam. Reminder: The State Gymnastics Championship is Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena with opening ceremonies at 11:00 AM. Tickets must be purchased electronically. There is a link at columbusnorthathletics.org.

Columbus North Boys Swimming All-Conference Daniel Utterback in the 100 and 200 freestyle and David Fry in the 50 free.

Current standings for the Conference Indiana Girls All-sports title (through the winter season) find Columbus North leading with 43 points to 31.3 for Bloomington North and Bloomington South.

Columbus North is the boys leader with 50 points to 33 for Bloomington North and 31 for Bloomington South.

Columbus East Volleyball Camp is June 13th – 16th for K – 8th grade. The registration link is at petehusecolumbuseastwitter.