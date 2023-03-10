Friday, March 10th

Tyler Duncan shot a one-over 73 at the Players Championship in Palm Valley, Florida, and is tied for 72nd place after Round One.

The You Can’t Make This Stuff Up Department: Former Bull Dog cager Dave Horn played in 26 games his senior year. He scored 452 points. Dave’s grandson Cooper will be playing in his 26th game this season at Saturday’s Seymour Regional. Cooper has scored 437 points and if he scores 16 markers, he will pass Grandpa Dave!

In exhibition baseball, the Oakland A’s blanked the LA Dodgers 1-0. Ex-Bull Dog Devin Mann went 0-1 plus a walk. He is s hitting .286 with an On Base Percentage of .412.

Tickets are still available for the Seymour Boys Basketball Regional. All tickets must be purchased digitally. Doors open on Saturday at 3:00 PM.

Peerless prognosticator John Harrell tabs Bloomington North’s chance to win the Seymour Regional at 61%…Columbus North is at 39%.

A few Bloomington North-Columbus North notes: Columbus North last won a Regional 30 years ago, in 1993. Bloomington North, a winner a year ago, has not won two Regional titles in a row since 2000-2001. Columbus North has never won consecutive Regionals. Columbus High School won three in a row in 1963, 1964, and 1965. The Cougars have seven Regional championships overall. Columbus High School has 13 and Columbus North owns 4 (75-81-84-and 93).

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-Star Honorable Mention honors to Ty Ferguson, Cooper Horn, Zac Horn, and Emma Long of Columbus North….Allison Craig and Heidi Murphy of Columbus East.

Bloomington North Indoor Track and Field Invitational at IU

Columbus North winners were Adler Larson, 3200; 4 X 800 Relay and Distance Medley Relay on the boys side

For Columbus North girls, Julia Kiesler won the 3200 and the 4 X 800 Relay

Columbus North Football Lift-A-Thon

Big Lifter Award: Luke Revell

Winning Team: Coach Martin’s Team

IUPUC Baseball plays a doubleheader at Jennings County with Concordia (Michigan) Saturday with games at Noon and 2:30 PM. The two teams play another twin bill on Sunday at Noon and 3:00 PM.

IUPUC Softball has two games Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

The State Gymnastics Meet is Saturday at Ball State University in Muncie with the Columbus North Bull Dogs competing. Tickets in advance: gofan.co. There will be a livestream for $15 at IHSAATV.org. Start time is 11:45 AM.

First practices for high school baseball, girls tennis, and boys golf will take place on Monday, March 13th.