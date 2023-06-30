Friday, June 30th

The South defeated the North 17-6 and 7-2 in the annual North-South All-Star Softball games. Maddi Rutan of Columbus North went 3-4 in her plate appearances and Makenzie Foster of Columbus East was 2-3 with a sacrifice. Rutan pitched three scoreless innings in relief. Ron McDonald of North coached the South squad and Ron is the first local mentor to have that honor. Mac happily notes that Rutan and Foster drove in the first two runs of the day.

Former Bull Dog and Louisville Cardinal Devin Mann hit home run #12 for his Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night. The LA Dodgers Triple-A farm team lost to Sugar Land 4-3.

Tyler Duncan went two under for his final two first-round holes and leaped to a tie for 27th among the early finishers in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Dave Weinland registered a hole-in-one recently at Timbergate!

Put the date on the fridge: Former Bull Dog Blake Barker and his Army basketball team will visit IU at The Assembly Hall on Sunday, November 12th, for a non-conference battle.

The American Swim Coaches Association has named Jennifer Hooker Brinegar one of the Top-50 Age Group Coaches in America. She coaches this area’s Club Olympia Swim Team.

Circle K Junior Golf Championship Hosted by Otter Creek

Boys Winner: Davis Gochenouer of Dayton, Ohio- 7 under

Girls Winner: Xinyun Chu of China and Champaign, Illinois- 5 under

Willie Davis of Columbus North- 47th- +25

Ava Bunker of Columbus North- 7th- +7



Wednesday Senior League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Dennis Hurst and Mike Stafford 37

Low Net: George Merk 27

As we’ve been telling you, the Savannah Bananas and their partners in crime, the Party Animals, are at Victory Field on Friday (6/30) with Animals player-coach Sam Claycamp of Columbus East and Franklin College. Due to weather, the Thursday game was canceled, and rescheduled for Saturday. Gates open at 11:00 AM and the game begins at Noon. Thursday tickets are valid for Saturday.

It’s the Indiana Pulling League Friday (6/30) at 7:00 PM, and Saturday (7/1) it’ll be Demolition Derby II at 7:00 PM at the Grandstand at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair.