Friday, June 2nd

The area Boys Golf Sectional for Columbus East, Columbus North, Hauser, and a host of other schools will be Friday at Greesnburg Country Club at 4:00 PM.

The Boys Track & Field State Finals will be Friday at 3:00 PM at Indiana University in Bloomington. The Girls Finals will be on Saturday at IU at 3:00 PM.

Kathryn Wilson of Columbus North will compete in the State Individual Girls Tennis Tourney beginning Friday at Park Tudor High School.

Hauser Track & Field MVPs: Norah Berkenstock and Cameron Toole.