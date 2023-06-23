Friday, June 23rd

Tyler Duncan is tied for 68th place after shooting one under par at the first round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He trails the leader by 9 strokes.

A Free Throw Shootout at Hauser High School Thursday night netted (no pun intended) over $21,000 for Student’s Fund of Hope. Jet cagers collected pledges for the number of free throws each player made out of 100 attempts. Cam Blair hit 86-100, Taeshaun Tungate 85, and Alex Cord and Tyler Diewert 84.

Former Columbus East and Olney Central College pitcher Kaden Wise has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, FL.

Don’t look now, but it is just about two months until the start of the high school football season. Columbus East and Columbus North will open their grid campaigns on Friday, August 18th.

The 63rd NSMA (National Sports Media Association, formerly the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) Awards Weekend and National Convention is Saturday – Monday at Winston-Salem, N.C.

Hall of Fame inductees are Lee Corso, Dan Kelly, Roger Angell, and Bill Plaschke. 2022 National Sportscaster of the Year is Ian Eagle. Sportswriters of the Year are Ken Rosenthal and Pete Thamel.

State winners from Indiana are sportscaster Chris Denari and sportswriter Bob Kravitz.

As part of the 2023 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships at the IU Natatorium in Indy from June 27th to July 1st, Columbus native Michael Brinegar will be signing autographs in the lobby of the Natatorium on Wednesday, June 28th, from 6:00 – 6:45 PM. Brinegar will be competing in the 1500 Free on Tuesday, June 27th; 400 Free on Friday, June 30th; and 800 Free on Saturday, July 1st. The event in Indy serves as the qualifying meet for USA Swimming for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan on July 23 – 31 and the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on October 21 – 25.

During its final meeting of the school year Thursday, the IHSAA Executive Committee approved a rule that changes the way schools are classified in four-class sports.

The committee voted to amend the original rule proposal that would have changed how schools were classified in four-class sports by using fixed enrollment figures. Instead, the committee opted to maintain its percentage-based system and adjusted it to a 20-25-25-30 ratio.

Beginning with the next reclassification cycle, Class 4A will include the largest 20% of schools, Class 3A will be the next 25%, Class 2A the next 25%, and Class A the smallest 30% of schools. The next two-year reclassification cycle begins with the 2024-2025 school year.