Friday, June 17th

Michael Brinegar is swimming at the World Championships in Budapest this weekend.

Joe Bronkella, Madison High School athletic director the past five years and former Central Middle School AD, has taken the job as athletic director at Center Grove High School.

Hauser baseballers Koby and Trey Johnson are playing together in a summer college league. Thursday night in Ft. Wayne, Koby was the starting pitcher and Trey played first base.

IUPUC cross country coach Tim Hoeflinger is still looking for a few runners to help fill his fall roster (both men and women). The school begins its cross country season this fall.

As of a day or so ago, 64 days until opening night for high school football according to a post on Columbus East AD Pete Huse twitter site.

It was TQ Midget Night at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday. Matt Lux from Shelby County won the feature, with Tony Stewart according to reports, pulling off with a few laps to go.

The 37th Andy Critzer Memorial Golf Tourney is Friday at Otter Creek with registration at 11:00 AM, a shotgun start at Noon and dinner following play with loads of door prizes to be handed out.

The 14th Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic will be held Friday and Saturday at Anderson University. Koryn Greiwe of Columbus East will play on Saturday.