The computers have misfired slightly, it would appear. Revised final State Boys Golf standings now have Columbus North in 11th place, not 12th, with the same 631 aggregate. But Tipton has been dropped from a tie for 10th to 14th spot, allowing the Canines to move up a notch. Stay tuned.

72 girls teams and 156 boys teams are set to participate in the 2023 IBCA/IHSAA Basketball Showcase events. The inaugural Girls Showcase will be Friday and Saturday at Hamilton Southeastern and Mt. Vernon (Fortville). The 4th Boys Showcase will be June 23-25 at Carmel and Westfield. The Team Showcase games are not tournaments, but afford each team four competitive games to help each team develop, while also allowing college coaches to watch the games in person. Columbus North will be competing in the girls event, while Columbus east and Columbus will play in the boys competition. The activity is open to the public with admission being $10 per day.

The Chick Swim Classic is Saturday at the Chick Newell Natatorium at Columbus North. The Classic is a memorial swim meet in honor of the late coach. There is no fee to sign up, but organizers are asking for a minimum donation of $25. To register, you may go to the Chick Classic on the internet. That’s where you’ll find a complete rundown on the event. Swimmers of all ages are welcome to participate.

Jerry Cox, who heads the Columbus Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame, reports that Ron Turnbow and Derck Engelbert have been putting together a Hall of Fame inductees All-Star Softball Game. A proposed date is Friday, August 25th. The game will be played at Lincoln Park Diamond One at 7:00 PM. Two teams have been selected for the 7 inning game. Admission will be $5. There will be a Home Run Derby beginning at 6:00 PM at Lincoln Park Diamond Four with a $10 entry fee. Admission is free.

The 38th Andy Critzer Memorial Golf Tournament will be Friday, June 16th, at Otter Creek, beginning with a shotgun start at Noon. It’s a 4-player scramble format. Immediately following play, dinner will be served, and the Critzer Memorial Scholarship will be presented. Then comes the tournament awards presentation and the handing out of door prizes. Willie Davis of Columbus North is this year’s scholarship winner.