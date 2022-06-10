Local Sports 

Friday, June 10th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus East and Columbus North failed to qualify for State at the Providence Boys Regional Golf Tourney Thursday.  North finished sixth at 316 and East finished 14th with a 340 aggregate.

Two North golfers, Luke Schneider and Willy Davis, did qualify as individuals with 74 and 75 respectively.

East’s top shooter was Pierce Arnholt with a 79.

Bloomington South won the event with a 292, followed by Silver Creek with a 304, and Jasper with a 306.

At the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Tyler Duncan shot a first round six-over and is tied for 135th place.