Friday, June 10th

Columbus East and Columbus North failed to qualify for State at the Providence Boys Regional Golf Tourney Thursday. North finished sixth at 316 and East finished 14th with a 340 aggregate.

Two North golfers, Luke Schneider and Willy Davis, did qualify as individuals with 74 and 75 respectively.

East’s top shooter was Pierce Arnholt with a 79.

Bloomington South won the event with a 292, followed by Silver Creek with a 304, and Jasper with a 306.

At the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Tyler Duncan shot a first round six-over and is tied for 135th place.