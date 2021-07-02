Friday, July 2nd

Circle K Junior Championship Final Round Canceled

The final round of the Circle K Junior Championship hosted by Otter Creek was canceled due to weather.

Girls Champion: Charlene Chung of Hong Kong with 2-under 142; won in a four-hole sudden death playoff over Maggie Ni of Cypress, TX

Boys Champion: Camden Smith of Windernere, FL with 6-under 138. He won by 6 strokes.

Columbus Entrants: North’s Luke Schneider, 78-80-158, 41st place; Tyler Wilks 81-81-162, Tied for 44th place

North’s Bode Captures Bench Award

Columbus North’s Austin Bode has won the Johnny Bench Award for the top high school catcher in Indiana. He will be invited to Cincinnati on July 20th for an awards luncheon at Great American Ball Park, followed by a pregame ceremony before the Reds-Mets game.

Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

Columbus North’s Tyler Duncan is tied for 56th place after Round One with a two-under 70.

North’s Smith Making History

The five longest throws in the 117-year history of the shot put at the IHSAA State Meet all came in one afternoon, all by the same thrower: Columbus North’s Tucker Smith at this year’s State Meet.

Columbus North Graduate Piling Up W’s

Columbus North graduate and former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum has been teaching and coaching at Naperville Central High School near Chicago for decades. He recently won his 700th game as head softball coach, and he’s over the 600 mark in girls basketball victories.

Columbus East’s Christophel Makes ESPN’s Top Ten Plays

Columbus East outfielder Logan Christophel, playing in Alabama in the Southeast Underclassmen Games, made a dazzling catch in center field that was featured in ESPN’s Top Ten Plays segment on Tuesday.