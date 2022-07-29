Friday, July 29th

The annual Columbus North Blue and White All-Sports Celebration will be Saturday, August 6th. A football scrimmage will be held at 7:30 PM. Blue and White Night welcomes back to school returning students, athletes, and Bull Dog fans. Fesztivities begin at 4:00 PM. T-shirts and spirit wear will be on sale. There will be a tailgate dinner and sno-cones available. Other highlights /attractions include commemorative popcorn buckets, season membership passes, season passes, a silent auction, dunk booth, and games. Blue and White festivities are sponsored by the Columbus North Booster Club.

Indiana State University gridder and former Bull Dog D’Andre Scruggs has announced that, quote: “I have decided it is time to hang up my cleats”. He says, however, that he will complete his degree at Indiana State. He also notes that he has accepted a position as wide receiver coach for Columbus North football.

Columbus East cager and rising star Saige Stahl tells us on her Facebook page that she will continue her academic and athletic careers at Indian State University.

Daniel Utterback of Columbus North is competing in the National Club Swimming Association Junior National Championships at the IU Natatorium. He placed 58th in the 100 free…his 200 medley relay was 48th, and his 800 free relays finished 35th.

The Columbus Adult City Tennis Tourney begins Friday and continues through Monday, mostly at Columbus North.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Tyler Duncan shot a first round two-under and trails by six strokes. He is tied for 53rd.

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame has announced that Indiana University broadcaster Don Fischer will be the recipient of the 2022 NFF Chris Schenkel Award. Fischer will be honored December 6th during the 64th annual NFF Awards Dinner in Las Vegas. The award recognizes individuals who have had long, distinguished careers broadcasting college football with direct ties to a specific university. Schenkel, longtime ABC broadcsater, was the initial recipient. He is a native Hoosier and Purdue graduate. And you know Chris’ hometown? Bippus.