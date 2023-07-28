Tyler Duncan is tied for second place after the first round of the 3M Open at the Twin Cities. Lee Hodges lead with an eight-under and Duncan trails by one stroke along with four other players at -7.

Devin Mann Watch: The former Bull Dog had an RBI single in the Oklahoma City Dodgers 13-11 Thursday night win over Reno.

First official sanctioned high school fall sports practices are Friday, July 28th, for Girls Golf. All other fall sports get the green light on Monday, July 31st.

Friday, July 28th, is Pacers Sports and Entertainment Day at the Indiana State Fair.

Hauser High School Cross Country announcement: The team will launch its practices Monday, July 31st, continuing the rest of next week through Saturday, August 5th, beginning at 8:00 AM. Runners are to meet outside the main gymnasium.

All students interested in playing Varsity Soccer at Hauser H.S. are reminded by coach Barry Grimes that the first official practice is Monday, July 31st, at 8:00 AM. Practice will be held from 8 – 9:30 AM each morning.

What a busy sports weekend awaits in Columbus:

Friday, July 28th- City Adult Tennis Tourney through Monday, July 31st

Saturday & Sunday, July 29th & 30th- Ladies City Golf Tourney

Saturday & Sunday, July 29th & 30th- Tough Mudder

Friday, July 28th, is the last day for the summer-long Columbus Parks and Recreation Department playground recreation program. No registration is required. It is a free supervised playground program for ages 6-14 from 1:00 – 4:45 PM at Donner Park, and meet at the shelterhouse.