Friday, July 22nd

Tyler Duncan shot a two-over 73 at the 3M Open in the Twin Cities and is tied for 74th after the opening round. He is eight strokes off the pace.

Four weeks from Friday night the high school football season kicks off. (Thanks Andrew Smith at New Pal)

Patric Morrison is the new Madison High School athletic director. He’s been serving as assistant AD there. Morrison takes over from Joe Bronkella, who has taken the athletic director post at Center Grove. You remember Joe as a former AD at Central Middle School.

The senior slow-pitch softball sluggers are in town. An Independent Sports Association National Seniors Tourney got underway Thursday and games will continue at Lincoln Park and Dunn Stadium through Sunday. There are teams from 11 states on hand, including eight units from Indiana. No local teams are entered, but there are a few local players involved.

Cager Lane Lauderbaugh, the prolific scorer from South Decatur High School, has committed to IU Southeast.

Congratulations to the Demand Command 8U Lawson girls softball team for finishing second at the Great Lakes Nationals…and to the Demand Command 13U Jarvis team that captured the 14U Great Lakes Nationals Championship.