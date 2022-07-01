Friday, July 1st

At the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Columbus North’s Tyler Duncan shot a first round two-over par, and stands in 111th place.

The boys winner at the Circle K AJGA Junior Championship hosted by Otter Creek is Supapon Amornchaichan of Bangkok, Thailand. He shot one-under par Thursday in the final round and the rising junior finished 7-under for the tourney with rounds of 72-66-71. That provided him a two stroke margin over Seth Smith of Campbellsville, KY, a rising senior, and Sloan Henggeler, a 2022 senior from Ft. Worth, TX, who tied for second.

Columbus North graduating senior Luke Schneider shot rounds of 79-77-76, finishing 16-over for the event, and wound up 42nd.

On the girls side, rising sophomore Michelle Woo of Fremont, CA, was the winner with a 5-under aggregate, including one-under on Thursday. Second place went to Lindsay McGrath, also a rising sophomore from Oakville, Ontario, Canada. She shot par Thursday, was one-under for the tourney, and finished four shots back of Woo.

Incoming Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker was the fourth place finisher, six over par. Her rounds were 73-76-73.

Columbus North will hold a women’s free youth soccer camp on July 30th at the BCSC Soccer Complex. Interested players may go to columbusnorthathletics.org website for sign-up details.

New Point, Indiana, native and retired professional baseball pitcher, coach, and instructor Dyar Miller will be the Grand Marshal of the Decatur County Fair Parade on Sunday, July 10th, at 5:00 PM.

Former Columbus East baseballer Alec Burnett, a recent UIndy graduate, is playing for the Northwoods League’s Wisconsib Rapid Rafters this summer. Alec, at the season’s midpoint, has pitched 11 games, tossing 14 innings with 21 K’s and one save. He has a 2.57 ERA and a 1-0 record. He has just committed to D-1 Wagner College, Staten Island, New York City, where he will continue his baseball career and complete his MBA.