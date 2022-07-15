Friday, July 15th

At the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships in La Jolla, CA, incoming Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker shot two over par and slipped from a tie for 21st to a tie for 40th after Round 3. Bunker stood at even parafter rounds of 71 and 73 earlier. She now is two-over with the final round coming up Friday. She trails the leader by 10 strokes.

From the IHSAA: The National Federation of High School Softball Rules Committee has approved the wearing of jewelry in the sport. Previously, only medical and religious medals were permitted.

Good luck to Jaxson Scruggs, who will play cornerback for the South team Friday night at the 56th annual North-South All-Star Football Classic at North Central High School at 7:00 PM.

The Columbus City Tennis Tourney Junior division will be held mainly at Columbus North on Friday. The annual adult City Tourney will be July 29th – August 1st.

IUPUC Tidbits

Another IUPUC baseball commit is Max Wyninger of Tuscola, Illinois High School and Iowa Wesleyan University.

We await the announcements of IUPUC head girls and boys soccer coaches. The Crimson Pride will field its inaugural men’s and women’s soccer teams in the fall of 2023.

Soon to be announced: a head women’s volleyball coach

How about the first IUPUC sports event: The Crimson Pride at the IU Kokomo Cougar Cross Country Classic on August 26th!

Would your family be interested in competing in a Family Olympics event? Get in touch with the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department at 812-376-2680.

Perhaps a Cornhole Tournament might fit your summer plans. Again, give them a ring at Parks and Rec. There’s also Fall Kickball involving co-ed participation.

And don’t forget, final day for swimming this season at Donner Aquatic Center is this Sunday.