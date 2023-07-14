Friday, July 14th

Columbus North Girls Golf will be missing its State Champion golfer this season. Sophomore-to-be Ava Bunker has opted to return to her former online school. The moves will, for one thing, allow her to have the flexibility to compete in additional tournaments around the country.

Senior Men’s League at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Mike Stafford 34

Low Net: Jim Smith 29

Columbus East Summer Basketball Camp for Boys: July 17-20 Grades 1-3, 4:00 PM; Grades 4-6, 4:00 PM; Grades 7 & 8, 5:30 PM

The annual Columbus City Golf Tourney is this Saturday and Sunday at Greenbelt.

The annual DARE Golf Tourney is Friday, August 4th, at Otter Creek.

Columbus Christian School will host a Lady Crusader Volleyball Camp July 31st and August 1st at CCS. Grades 1-4, 4:00 – 5:00 PM, and Grades 5-8, 6:00 – 7:30 PM. Information: Coach Savannah Spurgeon at [email protected].

From the IHSAA:

In an effort to more clearly define false starts in high school track and field events, two new starting violations have been added for the 2024 season.

Beginning next year, pitchers in high school softball will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not replanted prior to the delivery of the pitch. Previously, the pivot foot was required to remain in contact with the ground.

The use of a one-way communication device between a coach in the dugout and a team’s catcher for the purpose of calling pitches will be permitted in high school baseball beginning in 2024.

The PGA Tour is at Nicholasville, KY, for the Barbasol Championship. Tyler Duncan shot even par 72 for the first round and he is tied for 99th place, nine shots behind the leader.

On the local Visitors Center Sports Calendar, upcoming events include the Mill Race Kids Fun Run on Friday, September 22nd…the Mill Race Marathon on September 23rd, and a more recent event…the Tough Mudder at Ceraland on July 29th & 30th.