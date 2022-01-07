Local Sports 

Friday, January 7th

Kevin Kelley

IU Men  67  #13 Ohio State  51  Trayce Jackson-Davis leads scoring with 27 points

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East  70  Seymour  38  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East  64  Seymour  43  (JV)
  • Jennings County  51  Columbus North  46  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  52  Jennings County  16  (JV)
  • Columbus North  29  Jennings County  11  (9th)
  • Greenwood Christian  55  Hauser  47  (Varsity)

Swimming

  • Bedford North Lawrence  95  Columbus East  88  (Boys)
  • Columbus East  138  Bedford North Lawrence  39  (Girls)
  • Bloomington North  105  Columbus North  81  (Boys)
  • Bloomington North  131  Columbus North  55  (Girls)

Monday’s Columbus North at Columbus East gymnastics meet has been postponed.  Reason: The amount of COVID-related quarantines that has made it impossible for the Columbus East gymnastics program to compete.

IUPUC has taken the next step toward beginning intercollegiate athletics to the school by hiring former major league pitcher Zack McClellan as its first athletic director.  IUPUC has applied for membership in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the hope is to begin participation this fall with men’s and women’s cross country, baseball, and softball in the Spring of 2023.  McClellan, a Toledo, Ohio native, played baseball at Indiana University and was drafted in the fifth round by Kansas City.  His baseball career spanned ten years, and he was a member of the 2007 National League champion Colorado Rockies.  McClellan moved to Columbus in 2010 and is an adjunct faculty member in the Division of Business at IUPUC.