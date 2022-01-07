Friday, January 7th

IU Men 67 #13 Ohio State 51 Trayce Jackson-Davis leads scoring with 27 points

Girls Basketball

Columbus East 70 Seymour 38 (Varsity)

Columbus East 64 Seymour 43 (JV)

Jennings County 51 Columbus North 46 (Varsity)

Columbus North 52 Jennings County 16 (JV)

Columbus North 29 Jennings County 11 (9th)

Greenwood Christian 55 Hauser 47 (Varsity)

Swimming

Bedford North Lawrence 95 Columbus East 88 (Boys)

Columbus East 138 Bedford North Lawrence 39 (Girls)

Bloomington North 105 Columbus North 81 (Boys)

Bloomington North 131 Columbus North 55 (Girls)

Monday’s Columbus North at Columbus East gymnastics meet has been postponed. Reason: The amount of COVID-related quarantines that has made it impossible for the Columbus East gymnastics program to compete.

IUPUC has taken the next step toward beginning intercollegiate athletics to the school by hiring former major league pitcher Zack McClellan as its first athletic director. IUPUC has applied for membership in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the hope is to begin participation this fall with men’s and women’s cross country, baseball, and softball in the Spring of 2023. McClellan, a Toledo, Ohio native, played baseball at Indiana University and was drafted in the fifth round by Kansas City. His baseball career spanned ten years, and he was a member of the 2007 National League champion Colorado Rockies. McClellan moved to Columbus in 2010 and is an adjunct faculty member in the Division of Business at IUPUC.