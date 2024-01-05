Friday, January 5th

Girls Basketball

Seymour defeated Columbus East Varsity at Seymour 52-35 on Thursday, 1/4. Quarter scores: 14-2, 14-9, & 14-8 Seymour; Columbus East outscored the Owls in the 4th quarter 16-10. Messiah Trapp led the O’s in scoring with 17 points. Others for CEHS: Poe 7, Guse 5, Cuhadar & Carothers 2, and Frost & Cheek 1.

Hauser 47 Greenwood Christian Academy 35 (Varsity)

Swimming & Diving

Columbus North 97 Bloomington North 89 (Girls)

Bloomington North 127 Columbus North 56 (Boys)

Columbus East 115 Bedford North Lawrence 64 (Girls)

Columbus East 108 Bedford North Lawrence 75 (Boys)

Wrestling

Columbus North 57 Seymour 21

Columbus East JV and Columbus North Wrestling competed in a varsity quad dual meet at Switzerland County High School on Wednesday, 1/3. Columbus East varsity was at Indianapolis Cathedral. East defeated Clarksville varsity 60-12 and lost to South Dearborn 50-21, Switzerland County 66-13, and Columbus North 60-12.

Boys Basketball



Columbus North will host Terre Haute North in Boys Basketball Friday, 1/5, with freshman and JV games starting at 6:30 PM and the varsity tussle around 8:00 PM. Note the games will be starting a half hour later than normal.

Terre Haute North is 9-3 on the season and Columbus North is 3-5. Prognosticator John Harrell gives the nod to THN 55-45. Last season, Terre Haute North defeated Columbus North 52-39 on January 6, 2023. The all-time series stands 6-3 in favor of the Canines.

Columbus East is idle until next week.

Hauser JV & Varsity travel to North Decatur on Friday, 1/5.

Columbus East and Columbus North lady wrestlers will be competing in the Semi-State Girls Wrestling Tourney.

For the first time, both Men’s and Women’s Soccer will be offered as varsity sports at Hauser High School, according to Coach Barry Grimes. Open gym indoor soccer scrimmages will be held during the month of January. The workouts will begin on Monday, January 8th, from 5:15 PM – 6:30 PM, with a second session on Friday, January 12th, from 3:15 PM – 4:30 PM. The scrimmages will continue each Monday and Friday thereafter through January. Players are advised to bring shin guards and gym shoes.

IU Columbus will hold cheer and dance auditions on February 24th with time and location to be announced.

Big 10 Women’s Basketball

Indiana 80 Michigan 59 IU scoring: Holmes 20, Scalia 16, & Parrish 14

Columbus North Football has several limited contact practices scheduled for this month and next, beginning with a workout Friday, January 12th, indoors, 6:15 AM – 7:30 AM.

Columbus East will be holding Baseball winter workouts beginning Monday, January 8th: Mondays 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Wednesdays 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, and Fridays 3:30 PM – 4:45 PM. Fridays will be for long toss and lifting. The drills are for any current East student, New Tech students with East as the home school, and Columbus middle school students. Inside workouts will be held on the gym balcony under the batting cages. Coach Gratz has more information at [email protected]. When East’s new field is finished, workouts will transition to that site from 3:45 PM – 5:45 PM weather permitting.

Long-time IU fans might remember the name Carl Barzilauskas. He played football for the Hoosiers from 1970 – 73. He passed away this week at age 72.